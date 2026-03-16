‘Netanyahu is alive’: Israeli envoy Reuvan Azar dismisses rumours

Dismissing rumours about the whereabouts of Israel’s Prime Minister, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Monday (March 16) said, “PM Netanyahu is alive.” He also said the video showing Netanyahu visiting a café in Israel was not “AI-fabricated.”

The rebuttal from Israel’s top diplomat in India comes amid several media reports claiming that Netanyahu was severely injured in the ongoing Iran war, which entered its 17th day on Monday.

Also read: Netanyahu’s coffee shop video, his ‘proof of being alive’, sparks deepfake debate too

During the media briefing on Israel's Operation Roaring Lion, Azar was asked if Netanyahu was harmed in the conflict. “PM Netanyahu is alive. I saw him when I was in Israel more than once. The video at the cafe is not AI-fabricated. A lot of disinformation is being spread,” Azar said.

He also accused Iran and its "accomplices" of spreading disinformation.

‘I met him personally’

Interacting with PTI on the sidelines of the briefing, Azar said, “Look, this is a classical disinformation projection that the Iranians and their accomplices are trying to do. Our prime minister is feeling very well. I met him personally following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel. He's completely intact. He also showed that yesterday in a video when he visited a cafe in Israel. So don't worry, he's okay."

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On Sunday (March 15), Netanyahu mocked the widespread news on social media about his death as he released a video showing him ordering a coffee at what seemed to be a roadside mini market.

Speculation had been rife for about a week, questioning Netanyahu’s absence from public space.

Viral ‘coffee shop’ video

In the video posted on his personal X handle, Netanyahu can be heard saying, “Great (he tells the seller giving him coffee), Thanks.” “What did you ask me?” he is seen asking the videographer.

When told that channels were saying he is dead, Netanyahu mocks, “I am dying for coffee.”