Israel-Iran conflict LIVE | Trump: Iran's key nuclear sites 'fully obliterated' by US strikes
Donald Trump said B-2 stealth bombers were used but did not specify which types of bombs were dropped
US President Donald Trump has said that the American military struck three sites in Iran, directly joining Israel's effort to decapitate the country's nuclear programme in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran's threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.
There was no immediate acknowledgment from Iran of any strikes being carried out.
The decision to directly involve the US in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that have moved to systematically eradicate the country's air defences and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.
But US and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and the 30,000-pound (13,500-kg) bunker buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily-fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear programme buried deep underground.
“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in a post on social media on Saturday (June 21).
"All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”
Trump added in a later post that he would address the national at 10:00 pm eastern time, writing, “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”
Trump said B-2 stealth bombers were used but did not specify which types of bombs were dropped. The White House and Pentagon did not immediately elaborate on the operation.
Live Updates
- 22 Jun 2025 8:05 AM IST
UN condemns US strikes on Iran
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was “gravely alarmed” by the “dangerous escalation” of American bombers attacking nuclear sites in Iran.
“There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control - with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world,” he said in a statement.
He added that “at this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos” and called for further diplomacy.
- 22 Jun 2025 8:01 AM IST
Trump: Worked 'as a team' with Israel's PM to strike Iran
Trump said he worked “as a team” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike Iran, saying the collaboration was “perhaps” like “no team has worked before.”
Trump also noted that no military in the world except for that of the US could have pulled off the attack.
Trump called Iran “the bully of the Middle East” and warned of additional attacks if it didn't make peace.
- 22 Jun 2025 8:00 AM IST
Iran has been killing our people: Trump
“For 40 years Iran has been saying death to America, death to Israel,” Donald Trump said. “They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs.”
- 22 Jun 2025 7:58 AM IST
Trump: Iran's key nuclear sites 'completely and fully obliterated' by US strikes
US President Donald Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated” by US strikes.
Trump made the comments at the White House Saturday night hours after announcing the US military had carried out strikes against three key nuclear facilities in Iran.
- 22 Jun 2025 7:56 AM IST
Know about B-2 Spirit bomber used by US to strike Iranian nuclear sites
According to the US Air Force's factsheet, the B-2 Spirit is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions.
"A dramatic leap forward in technology, the bomber represents a major milestone in the U.S. bomber modernization program. The B-2 brings massive firepower to bear, in a short time, anywhere on the globe through previously impenetrable defenses."
Features
The B-2 provides the penetrating flexibility and effectiveness inherent in manned bombers. Its low-observable, or "stealth," characteristics give it the unique ability to penetrate an enemy's most sophisticated defenses and threaten its most valued, and heavily defended, targets. Its capability to penetrate air defenses and threaten effective retaliation provides a strong, effective deterrent and combat force well into the 21st century.
The revolutionary blending of low-observable technologies with high aerodynamic efficiency and large payload gives the B-2 important advantages over existing bombers. Its low-observability provides it greater freedom of action at high altitudes, thus increasing its range and a better field of view for the aircraft's sensors. Its unrefueled range is approximately 6,000 nautical miles (9,600 kilometers).
The B-2's low observability is derived from a combination of reduced infrared, acoustic, electromagnetic, visual and radar signatures. These signatures make it difficult for the sophisticated defensive systems to detect, track and engage the B-2. Many aspects of the low-observability process remain classified; however, the B-2's composite materials, special coatings and flying-wing design all contribute to its "stealthiness."
General characteristics
Primary function: multi-role heavy bomber
Contractor: Northrop Grumman Corp. and Contractor Team: Boeing Military Airplanes Co., Hughes Radar Systems Group, General Electric Aircraft Engine Group and Vought Aircraft Industries, Inc.
Power plant: four General Electric F118-GE-100 engines
Thrust: 17,300 pounds each engine
Wingspan: 172 feet (52.12 meters)
Length: 69 feet (20.9 meters)
Height: 17 feet (5.1 meters)
Weight: 160,000 pounds (72,575 kilograms)
Maximum takeoff weight: 336,500 pounds (152,634 kilograms)
Fuel capacity: 167,000 pounds (75750 kilograms)
Payload: 40,000 pounds (18,144 kilograms)
Speed: high subsonic
Range: intercontinental
Ceiling: 50,000 feet (15,240 meters)
Armament: conventional or nuclear weapons
Crew: two pilots
Unit cost: Approximately $1.157 billion (fiscal 1998 constant dollars)
Initial operating capability: April 1997
Inventory: active force: 20 (1 test); ANG: 0; Reserve: 0
Source: US Air Force
- 22 Jun 2025 7:46 AM IST
Trump warns Iran
“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” US President Donald Trump said as he spoke at the White House.
“This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left,” he added.
- 22 Jun 2025 7:39 AM IST
Netanyahu praises Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Donald Trump's decision to attack in a video message directed to the American president.
“Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities, with the awesome and righteous might of the United States, will change history,” he said.
Netanyahu said the US “has done what no other country on earth could do”.