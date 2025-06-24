Israel-Iran conflict LIVE | Trump declares 'complete and total ceasefire' after '12-day war'

Araghchi sent his message on the social platform X at 4:16 am Tehran time.

“As of now, there is NO agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi wrote. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.” Araghchi added: “The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later.”

Trump claims ‘complete ceasefire’

US President Donald Trump on Monday (June 23) declared a “complete and total ceasefire” between Israel and Iran that will be phased in over 24 hours.

Making the announcement on Truth Social, Trump said the ceasefire would bring an “Official END” to war, a major change in the hostilities that follows a US strike over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear sites.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World,” he posted.

Trump also congratulated both the countries for having the “stamina, courage and intelligence” to end the “12-day war”.

“During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” he said.

No comments from Israel

The Israeli military declined to comment on Trump's statement. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Earlier Monday, Iran launched a missile attack on a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of three key Iranian nuclear facilities. The US reported no casualties.

