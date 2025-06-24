Israel-Iran conflict LIVE | Trump declares 'complete and total ceasefire' after '12-day war'
Iran’s foreign minister says Tehran will stop its attacks if Israel stops its airstrikes by 4 am local time
Iran’s foreign minister on Tuesday (June 24) said that Tehran will stop its attacks if Israel stops its airstrikes by 4 am local time. The comment by Seyed Abbas Araghchi marked the first official remarks by Iran to President Donald Trump's claimed ceasefire between Iran and Israel.
Araghchi sent his message on the social platform X at 4:16 am Tehran time.
“As of now, there is NO agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi wrote. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.” Araghchi added: “The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later.”
Trump claims ‘complete ceasefire’
US President Donald Trump on Monday (June 23) declared a “complete and total ceasefire” between Israel and Iran that will be phased in over 24 hours.
Making the announcement on Truth Social, Trump said the ceasefire would bring an “Official END” to war, a major change in the hostilities that follows a US strike over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear sites.
“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World,” he posted.
Trump also congratulated both the countries for having the “stamina, courage and intelligence” to end the “12-day war”.
“During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” he said.
No comments from Israel
The Israeli military declined to comment on Trump's statement. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Earlier Monday, Iran launched a missile attack on a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of three key Iranian nuclear facilities. The US reported no casualties.
Live Updates
- 24 Jun 2025 10:06 AM IST
Middle East-bound flights resume from Thiruvananthapuram
Flights to the Middle East resumed early Tuesday morning from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, following the reopening of airspace in the region after a brief closure, according to airport sources.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Air Arabia were among the first to resume operations.
Flights bound for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah operated by the three carriers landed and departed in the early hours without disruption, airport sources said.
However, several scheduled services were cancelled earlier in the morning as the situation stabilised, they said.
Affected services included Air India Express flights to Muscat, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, and Dubai.
Qatar Airways' Doha-bound flight, Kuwait Airways' service to Kuwait, and IndiGo's flight to Sharjah were also cancelled, they said.
To manage the passenger backlog and assist those affected, airport authorities have set up additional seating arrangements and service counters at Terminal 2.
Extra staff have been deployed to support passenger handling and provide on-ground assistance, they added.
Several flights were delayed, cancelled or diverted at Cochin International Airport also late Monday night, after the closure of Qatar's airspace amid the rising tensions in the West Asia, authorities added.
As per the CIAL advisory issued at 3.00 am, the operation of at least 17 flights was affected due to the situation.
- 24 Jun 2025 9:45 AM IST
Asian shares rally after Trump announces Israeli-Iran ceasefire
Stocks rallied Tuesday after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire in the Israel-Iran conflict, although the situation remained unclear as attacks continued.
Trump said Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” soon after Iran launched limited missile attacks Monday on a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites over the weekend.
Uncertainty remained, with Israel not immediately confirming any ceasefire. It was unclear what the missile launches would do for the ceasefire's timeline.
Trump's announcement on Truth Social said the ceasefire wouldn't begin until about midnight Tuesday, Eastern time. He said it would bring an “Official END” to the war.
US futures advanced, as contracts for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%.
In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 1% to 38,756.00 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.7% to 24,078.94.
The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.9% to 3,411.92.
In South Korea, the Kospi jumped 2.3% to 3,082.90, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.9% to 8,551.40.
Oil prices fell further, after tumbling on Monday as fears subsided of an Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for shipping crude.
The price of oil initially jumped 6% after trading began Sunday night, a signal of rising worries as investors got their first chance to react to the US bombings. But it quickly erased all those gains, with US benchmark crude falling 7.2%. It dropped further early Tuesday, giving up 2.7% to $66.67 per barrel. It had briefly topped $78.
Brent crude, the international standard, shed 2.5% early Tuesday to $69.68.
US stocks rallied on Monday despite the United States' bunker-busting entry into its war with Israel.
- 24 Jun 2025 9:39 AM IST
Israel says 3 killed in Iranian barrage after Trump's post on 'ceasefire'
Israel warned of Iranian attacks Tuesday morning hours after US President Donald Trump announced the two Middle Eastern countries had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire." Israel's Magen David Zafon rescue services said at least three people were killed and eight injured in the early morning barrage. A residential building in Israel's south sustained heavy damage, according to emergency responders.
Waves of missiles sent Israelis to bomb shelters for almost two hours on Tuesday morning.
- 24 Jun 2025 9:11 AM IST
Trump announces a ceasefire in Iran-Israel war, but status remains unclear
US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire," but its status remained unclear as attacks continued Tuesday.
Trump's announcement came soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites.
Iran's foreign minister said that as long as Israel stopped its attacks by 4 am local Tehran time Tuesday, Iran would halt its own. But nearly an hour after that deadline, Israel's military warned its public that Iran had launched missiles towards it as sirens sounded. At least one missile interception could be seen over the skies of Jerusalem and warnings of two further attacks followed as day broke.
It's unclear what the detected missile launches would do for the ceasefire's timeline.
Trump's announcement on Truth Social said the ceasefire wouldn't begin until about midnight Tuesday Eastern time. He said it would bring an “Official END” to the war.
Israel doesn't confirm ceasefire but appears to pause strikes Israel did not immediately acknowledge any ceasefire, but there were no reports of Israeli strikes in Iran after 4 am local. Heavy Israeli strikes continued in Tehran and other cities until shortly before that time. Israel in other conflicts has stepped up its strikes just before ceasefires took effect.
“As of now, there is NO agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on X. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.” His message was posted at 4:16 am Tehran time. Araghchi added: “The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later.” The Israeli military declined to comment on Trump's ceasefire statement and the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
- 24 Jun 2025 8:45 AM IST
Trump brokered Iran-Israel ceasefire, claims White House official
A White House official has reportedly claimed that US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran during a call with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The official speaking to Reuters also claimed that Trump’s team was in contact with Iranian officials, too.
The official reportedly divulged that while Trump spoke to Netanyahu, US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff were in contact with the Iranian side.
The report quoting the official said that Israel said it was fine with the ceasefire if Iran does not launch fresh attacks. Iran, too reportedly agreed to go ahead with the agreement.
- 24 Jun 2025 7:37 AM IST
Flight disruptions at Cochin airport after Qatar airspace closure
Several flights were delayed, cancelled or diverted at Cochin International Airport late Monday night after the closure of Qatar's airspace amid the rising tensions in the West Asia.
According to an airport spokesperson, an Air India Express flight that departed at 6.53 pm was diverted to Muscat.
Air India's Doha-bound flight, scheduled to leave at 12.53 am Tuesday, was cancelled.
A Qatar Airways flight due to arrive in Cochin at 2.53 am has been delayed, affecting its return leg as well.
An Air Arabia flight from Cochin to Abu Dhabi has also been delayed, the official said.
An Etihad flight from Cochin to Abu Dhabi is returning to the airport, the official added.
"As a result of the ongoing situation in the Middle East and suspension of Qatar airspace, Air India Express has diverted our Doha-bound flight from Kochi to Muscat and returned our flight bound from Kannur," the airline said in a statement.
The airline said that it has no other flights bound for Qatar and no aircraft are on the ground in Qatar.
"We are monitoring the situation closely and will take all necessary precautions for the safety and security of our guests and crew, with inputs from the relevant authorities," it added.
Air India Express operates 25 weekly flights to Qatar's capital, Doha. It has direct services to Doha from Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchchirappalli.