Israel-Iran conflict LIVE: Israeli strikes hit Tehran after Trump’s call for ‘unconditional surrender’

On the sixth day of the military conflict between Israel and Iran, intense Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran's capital after the former’s warning about a new area it could target.

A major explosion could be heard around 5 am in Tehran on Wednesday (June 18) morning, following other explosions that boomed earlier in the predawn darkness.

Authorities in Iran offered no acknowledgement of the attacks, which have become increasingly common as the Israeli airstrike campaign has intensified since they began on Friday.

The Israelis earlier warned they could strike a neighborhood south of Mehrabad International Airport, which includes residential neighborhoods, military installations, pharmaceutical companies and industrial firms.

Trump’s warning

The attack came a day after US President Donald Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” hours after he urged for an immediate evacuation of Tehran.

As uncertainty gripped the region, residents in Tehran were seen fleeing their homes in droves on Wednesday.

Trump, who cut short his visit to Canada for the G7 Summit on Tuesday, expressed frustration with Iranian leaders for failing to reach an agreement, adding that he wants “a real end” to the conflict and a “complete give-up” of Tehran's nuclear programme.

‘We know where Khamenei is hiding’

In a post on Truth Social, he claimed that the US knows where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding during the Israel-Iran conflict but doesn't want him killed “for now.”

“We know exactly where the so-called Supreme Leader' is hiding,” Trump added. “He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.”

Trump's increasingly muscular comments towards Iran's capital come after urging Tehran's 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives as he cut short his visit to an international summit to return to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team.

Iran vows retaliation

Iran offered no immediate response to Trump’s posts on Tuesday, but the country's military leaders vowed that Israel would soon see more attacks.

“The operations carried out so far have been solely for warning and deterrence,” Gen. Abdul Rahim Mousavi, the commander in chief of Iran's army, said in a video. “The punishment operation will be carried out soon.”

Residents of Tehran fled their homes in droves, and the UN nuclear watchdog for the first time said Israeli strikes on Iran's main uranium-enrichment facility at Natanz had also damaged its main underground section, not just an above-ground facility, as previously acknowledged.

Israel defends strikes

Meanwhile, Israel on Tuesday claimed that it had eliminated Iran’s top general Ali Shadmani.

Israel says its sweeping assault is necessary to prevent its adversary from getting any closer to building an atomic weapon. The strikes have killed at least 224 people in Iran.

Iran has retaliated by launching some 400 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel. So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel.

