Israel-Iran conflict LIVE: Israeli strikes hit Tehran after Trump’s call for ‘unconditional surrender’
US president says he knows where Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding, but the US doesn’t want to kill him yet
On the sixth day of the military conflict between Israel and Iran, intense Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran's capital after the former’s warning about a new area it could target.
A major explosion could be heard around 5 am in Tehran on Wednesday (June 18) morning, following other explosions that boomed earlier in the predawn darkness.
Authorities in Iran offered no acknowledgement of the attacks, which have become increasingly common as the Israeli airstrike campaign has intensified since they began on Friday.
The Israelis earlier warned they could strike a neighborhood south of Mehrabad International Airport, which includes residential neighborhoods, military installations, pharmaceutical companies and industrial firms.
Trump’s warning
The attack came a day after US President Donald Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” hours after he urged for an immediate evacuation of Tehran.
As uncertainty gripped the region, residents in Tehran were seen fleeing their homes in droves on Wednesday.
Trump, who cut short his visit to Canada for the G7 Summit on Tuesday, expressed frustration with Iranian leaders for failing to reach an agreement, adding that he wants “a real end” to the conflict and a “complete give-up” of Tehran's nuclear programme.
‘We know where Khamenei is hiding’
In a post on Truth Social, he claimed that the US knows where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding during the Israel-Iran conflict but doesn't want him killed “for now.”
“We know exactly where the so-called Supreme Leader' is hiding,” Trump added. “He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.”
Trump's increasingly muscular comments towards Iran's capital come after urging Tehran's 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives as he cut short his visit to an international summit to return to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team.
Iran vows retaliation
Iran offered no immediate response to Trump’s posts on Tuesday, but the country's military leaders vowed that Israel would soon see more attacks.
“The operations carried out so far have been solely for warning and deterrence,” Gen. Abdul Rahim Mousavi, the commander in chief of Iran's army, said in a video. “The punishment operation will be carried out soon.”
Residents of Tehran fled their homes in droves, and the UN nuclear watchdog for the first time said Israeli strikes on Iran's main uranium-enrichment facility at Natanz had also damaged its main underground section, not just an above-ground facility, as previously acknowledged.
Israel defends strikes
Meanwhile, Israel on Tuesday claimed that it had eliminated Iran’s top general Ali Shadmani.
Israel says its sweeping assault is necessary to prevent its adversary from getting any closer to building an atomic weapon. The strikes have killed at least 224 people in Iran.
Iran has retaliated by launching some 400 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel. So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel.
Live Updates
- 18 Jun 2025 9:17 AM IST
Israeli strikes killed nearly 600 in Iran, human rights group says
Israeli strikes have killed at least 585 people across Iran and wounded 1,326 others, a human rights group said Wednesday.
The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists said it had identified 239 of the dead as civilians and 126 as security personnel.
The group, which also provided detailed casualty figures during the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, crosschecks local reports in the Islamic Republic against a network of sources it has developed in the country.
Iran has not been publishing regular death tolls during the conflict and has minimized casualties in the past. Its last update, issued Monday, put the death toll at 224 people killed and 1,277 others wounded.
- 18 Jun 2025 8:36 AM IST
Intense Israeli strikes hit Tehran after Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'
Intense Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran's capital early Wednesday after it issued a warning about a new area it could target, a day after US President Donald Trump demanded “unconditional surrender.” Uncertainty roiled the region and residents of Tehran fled their homes in droves on the sixth day of Israel's air campaign aimed at Iran's military and nuclear programme.
As the US sent warplanes to the Middle East, Trump warned Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that the US knows where he is hiding and called for Iran's “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” in a post online, without elaborating.
Israel asserts its sweeping assault is necessary to prevent Iran from getting any closer to building an atomic weapon. The strikes have killed at least 224 people in Iran.
Iran has retaliated by launching some 400 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel. So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel.
A major explosion could be heard around 5 am in Tehran Wednesday morning, following other explosions that boomed earlier in the predawn darkness.
Authorities in Iran offered no acknowledgement of the attacks, which has become increasingly common as the Israeli airstrike campaign has intensified since they began on Friday.
The Israelis earlier warned they could strike a neighborhood south of Mehrabad International Airport, which includes residential neighborhoods, military installations, pharmaceutical companies and industrial firms.
- 18 Jun 2025 8:33 AM IST
US spies said Iran wasn't building nuclear weapon; Trump dismisses it
Tulsi Gabbard left no doubt when she testified to Congress about Iran's nuclear program earlier this year.
The country was not building a nuclear weapon, the national intelligence director told lawmakers, and its supreme leader had not reauthorized the dormant program even though it had enriched uranium to higher levels.
But President Donald Trump dismissed the assessment of US spy agencies during an overnight flight back to Washington as he cut short his trip to the Group of Seven summit to focus on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.
“I don't care what she said,” Trump told reporters. In his view, Iran was “very close” to having a nuclear bomb.
Trump's statement aligned him more closely with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has described a nuclear-armed Iran as an imminent threat, than with his own top intelligence adviser. Trump met with national security officials, including Gabbard, in the Situation Room on Tuesday as he plans next steps.
Administration officials downplayed the inconsistency between Trump and Gabbard, saying that enriching uranium can put Iran on track to having a nuclear weapon.
Gabbard blamed the media for misconstruing her earlier testimony, asserting that “President Trump was saying the same thing that I said." “We are on the same page," she told CNN. Asked for comment, Gabbard's office referred to those remarks.
In her March testimony to lawmakers, Gabbard said the intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003.”
- 18 Jun 2025 8:32 AM IST
Several Israeli spies arrested in Iran: Report
Al Jazeera, quoting Iran’s Tasnim News Agenc,y said that several people have been arrested for spying for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and for planning attacks.
One of them, a foreign national, was arrested in the southern port city of Bushehr while recording images of a “sensitive nuclear area”, the report said.