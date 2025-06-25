Israel-Iran conflict LIVE: Trump asserts Iran's nuclear sites ‘completely destroyed’ in US strikes

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 25) asserted that the US strikes in Iran have completely destroyed the nuclear sites in that country, while dismissing media reports that claim otherwise.

“FAKE NEWS CNN, TOGETHER WITH THE FAILING NEW YORK TIMES, HAVE TEAMED UP IN AN ATTEMPT TO DEMEAN ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL MILITARY STRIKES IN HISTORY. THE NUCLEAR SITES IN IRAN ARE COMPLETELY DESTROYED! BOTH THE TIIMES AND CNN ARE GETTING SLAMMED BY THE PUBLIC!” he posted on Truth Social.

“Based on everything we have seen – and I’ve seen it all – our bombing campaign obliterated Iran’s ability to create nuclear weapons. Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target and worked perfectly,” Trump quoted US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth telling the media, on his social media handle.

“The impact of these bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran; so anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the President and the successful mission,” the post said.

The US President also shared a quote from an interview of US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, where the latter claims that US used 12 bunker buster bombs on the Fordow nuclear site and had no doubts that it was “obliterated”.

Ceasefire holds

A fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel appeared to hold on Tuesday (June 24) after initially faltering, and Trump expressed frustration with both sides, saying they have fought “for so long and so hard” that they do not know what they are doing.

Israel had earlier accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace after the truce was supposed to take effect, and the Israeli finance minister vowed that “Tehran will tremble.” The Iranian military denied firing on Israel, state media reported, but explosions boomed and sirens sounded across northern Israel in the morning, and an Israeli military official said two Iranian missiles were intercepted.

Trump’s assurance

Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for a NATO summit that, in his view, both sides had violated the nascent agreement. He had particularly strong words for Israel, a close ally, while suggesting Iran may have fired on the country by mistake.

But later he said the deal was saved.

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly “Plane Wave” to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!” Trump said in his Truth Social post.

Indeed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he held off on tougher strikes against Iran after speaking to Trump.

'Israel brought Iran's nuke programme to ruin'

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has said that Israel's war against Iran brought the country's nuclear programme “to ruin.” Speaking in a televised statement, he listed Israel's achievements in the war, including its attacks on top generals and nuclear scientists.

He said Israel destroyed nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan, along with the Arak heavy water reactor.

“For dozens of years, I promised you that Iran would not have nuclear weapons and indeed ... we brought to ruin Iran's nuclear programme,” Netanyahu said.

Read The Federal’s stories

When India got caught in the Israel-Iran crossfire

Iran-Israel ceasefire: US-Israel's purpose served, conflict paused

Iran may have moved 400 kg uranium, enough for 10 nukes, before US strikes

Students back from Iran stare at bleak future; seek govt's help

Follow this space for more live updates