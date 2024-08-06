Islamists who forced me out have now ousted Hasina: Taslima Nasreen

The same Islamists who banished her from Bangladesh have now forced Sheikh Hasina to quit the country after resigning as the prime minister, author Taslima Nasreen has said, commenting on the recent developments in the country.

Exiled from Bangladesh in the 1990s following protests over her book Lajja, Nasreen said in a post on X that Hasina threw her out of the country in 1999 in order to please Islamists.

Taslima had then flown to Dhaka to see her ailing mother. She was never allowed to re-enter Bangladesh.

'Islamists on the offensive'

“The same Islamists have been in the student movement who forced Hasina to leave the country," she said.

On Monday, Hasina resigned and fled the country amid massive public anger over her government’s controversial quota system reserving 30 per cent jobs for families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.

More than 400 people have been killed in the protests.

Author blames Hasina

Taslima has lived in exile since 1994 after she faced criticism from Islamic fundamentalists for her writings on communalism and women's equality in Bangladesh. The author blamed Hasina for the mess in Bangladesh.

“She was responsible for her situation. She made Islamists to grow. She allowed her people to involve in corruption. Now Bangladesh must not become like Pakistan. Army must not rule. Political parties should bring democracy and secularism," Taslima said.

Some of her books, including her breakthrough novel Lajja (1993) and her autobiography Amar Meyebela (1998), are banned in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies)