Pakistan | Islamabad locked down ahead of planned protest by Imran Khan's party

Islamabad, Nov 24 (PTI) Pakistan deployed heavy security forces in the national capital, sealed key roads and suspended mobile and internet services in certain areas as supporters of jailed former premier Imran Khan Sunday geared up for a protest march towards Islamabad.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has called on the public to join the march to "break the shackles of slavery." A convoy under the leadership of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur left for Islamabad from Peshawar.

Geo News reported that Bibi was part of the convoy that started from Peshawar, but the KP chief minister was leading the protest.

Earlier, it was said that Bibi would not attend the protest.

KP government spokesperson Muhammad Ali Saif said all arrangements have been made to remove the obstacles. He also alleged that last night police opened fire on the anti-barricading machinery and tried to set it on fire, but the PTI supporters foiled the arson attempt.

He also said that the government still has time to fulfil their demands, warning that there could be a situation like Bangladesh, where a mass protest led by students toppled longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government in August.

Khan's party shared pictures and videos of various groups leaving from different cities for Islamabad to take part in the protest.

In the national capital, police were taking no chances to let anyone enter the city and arrested about 16 protestors from the Faizabad area of Rawalpindi as they tried to enter Islamabad.

Meanwhile, internet tracking monitor Netblocks said WhatsApp backends have been restricted in Pakistan, according to a post on X.

“Live metrics show WhatsApp backends have been restricted in Pakistan corroborating reports of media sharing issues; the measure comes as authorities tighten security ahead of protests planned by opposition party PTI calling for the release of former PM Imran Khan,” Netblocks said.

The federal government has taken several steps to block the protest, including deploying heavy security forces, sealing key roads, and setting up barriers around the capital.

The Interior Ministry has emphasised that, in accordance with court orders, no protests or sit-ins will be allowed in Islamabad, and any attempts to disrupt public order will be met with legal action.

Khan, in a statement, urged the masses to unite for the protest, calling it a movement for freedom and justice.

The PTI leaders earlier held a high-level meeting at the KP Chief Minister’s House to finalise the strategy for the planned protest, Geo News reported.

Ignoring calls by the government to postpone the protest – the second one in as many months – Khan's party declared to go ahead with its planned march to Islamabad, coinciding with the arrival of a large Belarusian delegation even as the authorities issued a warning of a potential threat during the protest.

The PTI gave a call last week for a long march to Islamabad to press for three demands: the release of the jailed party founder and other leaders, against the alleged “stolen mandate” during the February 8 elections and restoration of the judiciary by revoking the recent 26th amendment to the Constitution that granted legislators more power in appointing top judges.

Containers have been placed across Islamabad, including along the Srinagar Highway, GT Road, and the Expressway, limiting access to strategic areas like Islamabad Airport and D-Chowk, which is located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the Prime Minister's Office, the Parliament, and the Supreme Court.

Rangers, along with police and Frontier Constabulary (FC), have been deployed to monitor the area. The federal government has also warned against any unlawful protests, stating that no one will be permitted to hold a demonstration in violation of judicial orders, with legal action promised against any violators.

Also, Pakistan Railways has suspended all train services between Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar in light of the ongoing PTI protest, according to the Express Tribune newspaper.

According to railway authorities, services between Peshawar and Rawalpindi, Lahore and Rawalpindi as well as between Multan and Faisalabad to Rawalpindi, have been halted immediately.

Public transport, including metro bus services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, has been halted, and all bus terminals at Faizabad, linking the twin cities, have been barricaded.

Section 144 – which prohibits gatherings of individuals – has been in effect in Islamabad since November 18. On the other hand, the Punjab government too has enforced Section 144 across the province from November 23 to November 25, banning protests, public gatherings, rallies, and sit-ins.

Additionally, internet and mobile services have been partially suspended in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab as a precaution.

Khan, 72, has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was dismissed through a no-confidence motion in 2022. He has been in Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi since last year facing, according to his party, over 200 cases; got bail in some of them, convicted in some others, and hearings going on for some more.

Khan's party won the largest number of seats in the February general elections despite contesting as independents as the party was denied an election symbol and the PTI chief has already alleged that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had “stolen the mandate” to grab power at the federal level.

Relations between the PTI and the PML-N-led coalition government -already tense since Khan’s ouster in 2022 - have strained even more in recent times. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)