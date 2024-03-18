Kate Middleton likely to open up about her health concerns at public event: Reports

Even as a lot of speculation surrounds her months of absence from the public eye, the Princess of Wales, is likely to address her health concerns at a public event, said reports.

According to a source, Kate Middleton is expected to talk about her health concerns, which is causing a lot of anxiety among people. But her husband Prince William and she are not going to be rushed, added the source to The Times.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, are also expected to release a new photograph on the birthday of their youngest, Prince Louis, who will turn six on April 23.

Meanwhile, Earl Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, said in an interview that he worries about the "truth" and that the press scrutiny suffered by his sister was far "more dangerous".

Rumour mills spinning

Kate Middleton’s absence continues to activate rumour mills who are churning out multiple theories, which range from a botched-up plastic surgery to having to deal with a love child from Prince William’s extra-marital affair.

Any news filtering in from the Buckingham Palace seems to be avidly lapped up. A recent report in US Weekly quoting palace sources has said her key aides too were in the dark about Middleton’s abdominal surgery. And that they had learnt about it only after the public announcement by the palace. According to the report, many senior staffers haven’t seen or spoken to Middleton and they only knew about the surgery when it was announced in public. Only a few people know what is going on and they are tight-lipped about it, said the palace source in the report. This lack of information is causing a lot of confusion among the staffers and the people in general. Her recovery is shrouded in secrecy, which is triggering concern. Only her family members visit her, the report added. Meanwhile, the palace remains tight-lipped about the entire incident, which has fuelled a spate of wild rumours. Recently, social media users vicariously dived in and posted pictures of the Union Flags flying in half-mast outside government buildings. Social media whips up frenzy People assumed the worst and there were posts triggering alarm over the well-being of King Charles III and Kate Middleton. While some wondered about the status of Middleton’s recovery, others worried over King Charles III's health. Recently, the King was diagnosed with prostrate cancer and has been undergoing treatment. The posts also said BBC was waiting for an “imminent announcement” from the palace. However, saner voices pointed out that the flag flying at half-mast was taken from the time of Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022. Another user posted, "I'm in London area of UK & flags are not half mast!! Other US truthers putting flag thing out too! It's rubbish -just clickbait!" Not seen in public for months Middleton, 42, has not been seen in public since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, fuelling concerns about her health. On January 17, the Kensington Palace office said that the Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic on January 16 for a "planned abdominal surgery". The surgery had been successful, it added. But that Kate was expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days. Based on medical advice at the time, the princess was "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter" on March 31, the palace had said. However, on March 10, Kensington Palace shared an official photograph of Kate Middleton with her children to dispel any concerns about her health. But that move backfired as several leading news agencies withdrew the image claiming that it was an "altered" picture.

Following social media backlash, Middleton apologised and admitted to editing the photograph.