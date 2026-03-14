US offers $10 mn bounty on Iranian leaders amid uncertainty over Mojtaba's condition

The US on Friday (March 13) announced on social media a massive reward to those giving information about Iranian leaders, including new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who is believed to be ‘seriously injured’. The US Department of State Diplomatic Security Service Rewards for Justice on X shared a poster on X with names of several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) leaders and announced a reward of USD 10 million for those giving a tip-off.

The poster mentioned the names of new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Supreme Leader's office (SLO) Ali Asghar Hejazi, SLO Military Advisor Maj Gen YR Safavi, and Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib, among others. Seeking information from the public, the post read, "Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders? Send us a tip. It could make you eligible for a reward and relocation."

Bounty announcement

The post further stated, "These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises, and executes terrorism around the world. If you have information on these or other key IRGC leaders or its component branches, send it to us via our Tor-based tipline or Signal. Your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward," it stated further.

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The bounty forms part of US’ effort to track Iran’s senior security and intelligence figures, whom it accuses of directing activities of the IRGC, an organisation the US designates as a terrorist group.

Where is Mojtaba?

The bounty comes amid the speculation after a US media report claimed that Mojtaba was injured along with his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following joint US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28 that reportedly killed several members of his family. The announcement underscores that the US appears to have little clarity about Khamenei’s current location, as he has not been seen publicly since the recent strikes.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (March 12) said that he thinks Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is “alive but damaged.” He has not made any public appearance since taking office. Khamenei’s first comments after being chosen as the Supreme Leader were read out by a television presenter.

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Trump has been openly critical of the rise of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader. Trump described Khamenei as a “lightweight” and said his appointment was “unacceptable,” suggesting US would not support a leader who continued the policies of his predecessor.