LIVE: Iran rains missiles on UAE, Qatar gas facilities, attacks Riyadh
Saudi Arabia says “what little trust there was before has completely been shattered” after Iran's overnight attacks
Here is the top, trending news of Thursday, March 19, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states’ politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.Scroll below for updates.
Live Updates
- 19 March 2026 7:40 AM IST
Iran retaliates by raining missiles on Gulf gas facilities
After the killings of Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib in an overnight strike and top Iranian security official Ali Larijani and the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij force, Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani, the day before, Iran retaliated by unleashing missile strikes against Israel overnight Wednesday.
Israel said an Iranian missile hit the occupied West Bank, marking the territory's first fatalities during the Iran war, though missile debris has damaged homes and businesses. The Palestinian Red Crescent said at least three people were killed in the occupied West Bank town of Beit Awa as Iran fired missiles toward Israel. At least 13 others were injured.
Iran also attacked Saudi Arabia’s vast Eastern Province, home to many of its oil fields, as well as Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
This came after Israel struck Iran’s massive South Pars natural gas field, part of the world’s largest such resource and a pillar of Iran’s energy supplies.
QatarEnergy said on X that a missile hit its massive Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, sparking a fire that caused “extensive” damage before it was extinguished. The company had already halted production there because of Iranian attacks.
The UAE early Thursday denounced Iran’s attacks targeting its Habshan gas facility and Bab field as a “dangerous escalation”. Authorities in Abu Dhabi say the gas operations had been shut down after interceptions over the sites.
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister offered harsh criticism of Iran after its overnight attacks on his country, saying: “What little trust there was before has completely been shattered.”
Criticizing Iran's attacks on capital Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said, “The attacks on my country and on my neighbouring countries that are not involved in this conflict — that's all I'm interested in. We're going to use every lever we have — political, economic, diplomatic and otherwise — to get these attacks to stop.”
- 19 March 2026 7:32 AM IST
Greece launches animal airlift in West Asia
Dozens of dogs and cats arrived in Athens on Wednesday with their owners aboard a special evacuation flight for Greeks with pets who were trapped by the current war in the Middle East.
Emotional scenes unfolded at Athens airport as small dogs leaped for joy after being let out of their special travel carry cases. The government-organized Aegean flight from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates carried 45 pets and 101 people.“Our pets are not luggage, they are part of our families,” said the Greek Interior Ministry's Special Secretary for the Protection of Companion Animals Nikos Chrysakis. He said the interior and foreign ministries had worked together for days “so we can have this good result, for the animals and people to return home safely.”
- 19 March 2026 7:31 AM IST
US intel official says Iran's regime still intact
The U.S. government's top intelligence official told lawmakers Wednesday that Iran's regime "appears to be intact but largely degraded” yet repeatedly dodged questions about whether President Donald Trump had been warned about the fallout from the weeks-old war, including Iran's attacks on Gulf nations and its effective closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz.
Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, also stated in prepared remarks to the Senate Intelligence Committee that U.S. attacks on Iran last year had “obliterated” Iran's nuclear programme and that there had been no effort since then to rebuild that capability.
The statement was notable given Trump's repeated assertions that a war with Iran was necessary to head off what he said was an imminent threat from the Islamic Republic. Gabbard pointedly said that conclusion was the president's alone to draw as she declined to directly answer whether the intelligence community had likewise assessed that Iran's nuclear system presented an imminent risk to the United States.
“It is not the intelligence community's responsibility to determine what is and is not an imminent threat,” she said at one point.Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia shot back: “It is precisely your responsibility to determine what constitutes a threat to the United States.”
- 19 March 2026 7:30 AM IST
Five EU leaders seek urgent solution for drifting Russian tanker
Five southern European nations are seeking an urgent solution for an unmanned Russian tanker drifting in the Mediterranean, warning the European Commission that it poses a major environmental threat, according to a letter confirmed by Spain's government on Wednesday.
The Arctic Metagaz is part of Russia's so-called “shadow fleet” transporting sanctioned fossil fuels. The tanker, carrying liquefied natural gas, was badly damaged in a suspected sea drone attack near Maltese waters earlier this month.
In a joint letter sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the leaders of Italy, Spain, Malta, Greece and Cyprus warned that the vessel poses an “imminent and serious risk” of a major ecological disaster, and requested to activate the bloc's civil protection mechanism.
In addition to the Spanish government, three EU government officials confirmed the contents of the letter. The three officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
The five leaders urged a coordinated EU-level response to mobilize resources quickly, citing the tanker's damaged condition and hazardous cargo as key concerns.
“The precarious condition of the vessel, combined with the nature of its specialised cargo, gives rise to an imminent and serious risk of a major ecological disaster in the heart of the union's maritime space,” they wrote in the letter.All crew members survived but the damaged tanker, which was carrying LNG and other fuels, is now drifting without crew and a payload of explosive fuel.
- 19 March 2026 7:29 AM IST
US did not take part in attack on Iran's South Pars natural gas field: ReportThe United States was informed about Israel's plans to strike Iran's massive South Pars natural gas field, but did not take part in it, according to news agency AP. The person, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, would not say if the US administration agreed with the Israeli decision to attack the gas field — part of the world's largest such resource and a pillar of Iran's energy supplies.