Iran's judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters
Dubai, Jan 14 (AP) The head of Iran's judiciary signalled Wednesday there would be fast trials and executions ahead for those detained in nationwide protests despite a warning from US President Donald Trump.
Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei made the comment in a video shared by Iranian state television online.
Mohseni-Ejei said: “If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly.” He added: “If it becomes late, two months, three months later, it doesn't have the same effect. If we want to do something, we have to do that fast.” His comments stand as a direct challenge to Trump, who warned Iran about executions an interview with CBS aired Tuesday: “We will take very strong action,” Trump warned. “If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action.” AP