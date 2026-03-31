Live! Iranian plane on India-bound aid mission hit by US airstrike: Report
Mahan Air plane carrying medicines for New Delhi reportedly struck during airstrike; Tehran calls it a “war crime,” US yet to confirm incident
Here is the top, trending news of Tuesday, March 31, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Scroll below for updates.
Live Updates
- 31 March 2026 7:17 AM IST
US stocks swing through another shaky day as oil prices keep climbing
US stocks swung Monday as oil prices kept climbing because of uncertainty about when the war with Iran could end.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.4 per cent and deepened its loss since the war began to pull 9.1 per cent below its record set early this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 49 points, or 0.1 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7 per cent.
Caution was prevalent throughout financial markets. After jumping to an initial gain of 0.9 per cent, the S&P 500 quickly erased nearly all of it before seesawing lower.
Stock indexes rose in Europe but fell sharply in some Asian markets, while the price for a barrel of benchmark US crude rose 3.3 per cent to settle at USD 102.88 The mixed movements followed a whirlwind of action in the war over the weekend, including an entry into the fighting by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
- 31 March 2026 7:16 AM IST
Man who crashed pickup into Michigan synagogue was inspired by Hezbollah
An armed man who crashed his pickup truck into a major Detroit-area synagogue earlier in March was inspired by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and had sought to inflict as much damage as he could on Jewish people, the FBI said Monday.
Ayman Ghazali made a video just minutes before the attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, saying he wanted to “kill as many of them as I possibly can” in the large Jewish congregation, said Jennifer Runyan, head of the FBI in Detroit, who announced the new information.
Ghazali, 41, sat in the parking lot for a few hours on March 12 before smashing his F150 through doors and into the hallway of an early childhood education area, striking a security guard. He then exchanged gunfire with another guard before fatally shooting himself. No one else among the 150 children and staff was injured.
It was a “Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism purposely targeting the Jewish community and the largest Jewish temple in Michigan," Runyan said.
He sent two final videos to a sister overseas about 10 minutes before launching the assault, she said.
“This is the largest gathering place for Israelis in the State of Michigan in the United States," Runyan quoted him as saying in Arabic. “I have booby-trapped the car. I will forcefully enter and start shooting at them. God willing, I will kill as many of them as I possibly can."
- 31 March 2026 7:04 AM IST
Iran strikes Kuwaiti oil tanker near Dubai port, triggers onboard fire; crew safe
Iran struck a fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker in the anchorage area near Dubai’s port, damaging its hull and triggering a fire onboard, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said in a statement, reported news agency Bloomberg.
The vessel, identified as the Al-Salmi, was attacked shortly after midnight. No injuries were reported among the crew.
Emergency and firefighting teams were deployed immediately and are working with authorities to contain the situation, while a technical assessment is underway.
Officials also warned of a potential oil spill in surrounding waters following the incident.
The Dubai Media Office said the safety of all 24 crew members aboard the Kuwaiti oil tanker has been secured.In a post on X, authorities confirmed that all crew were accounted for following the incident.
- 31 March 2026 6:54 AM IST
Trump says US negotiating with Iran's parliamentary speaker, who denies talks
US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened widespread destruction of Iran's energy resources and other vital infrastructure, including desalination plants, if a deal to end the war with Tehran is not reached “shortly.” Trump said the US is negotiating with Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, in an interview with the New York Post published Monday.
The former Revolutionary Guard commander was previously floated as Washington's negotiating partner, but has denied Iran is talking to the US and said Pakistan-facilitated discussions were merely a cover for American troop deployments.
Meanwhile, Israel has invaded southern Lebanon to push out Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, who have fired rockets and drones across the border, in a campaign that Israeli officials suggest could become a prolonged occupation. Three UN peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon in less than 24 hours, but it's unclear who was responsible.
US stocks edged higher in shaky trading Monday as oil prices keep climbing because of uncertainty about when the war could end.
- 31 March 2026 6:47 AM IST
Iranian plane on India-bound aid mission hit by US airstrike at Mashhad: Report
An Iranian civilian aircraft bound for India was reportedly hit in a US strike at Mashhad airport, reported news agency ANI, quoting Iranian sources. The aircraft, operated by Mahan Air, had been scheduled to fly to New Delhi as part of a humanitarian mission, carrying or facilitating the transport of medicines and medical supplies, the sources said.
The plane was stationed at Mashhad International Airport when it was struck during the reported airstrike, disrupting the planned aid operation. The aircraft was expected to be part of efforts linked to ongoing humanitarian coordination between India and Iran. There was no immediate confirmation from the United States on the reported strike.
The development comes at a time when India and Iran have been coordinating humanitarian efforts. Earlier this month, New Delhi dispatched aid consignments to Iran, highlighting what it described as longstanding civilisational and humanitarian ties between the two countries. The disruption of the planned flight is likely to impact ongoing relief logistics.
In a strongly worded response, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation termed the incident a “war crime” and a clear violation of international law. In a statement shared by Iran’s mission in India on X, the organisation said the aircraft was carrying medicines and medical equipment sourced from multiple countries and was engaged in a humanitarian mission.
It said targeting such a civilian aircraft constituted a “blatant violation” of international aviation regulations and ran contrary to the principles of humanitarian law.