LIVE: Trump says he ‘doesn’t care’ if Iran returns to talks after failed negotiations
Trump, speaking after talks in Pakistan failed to produce a deal, reiterated that Iran will not get a nuclear weapon while downplaying prospects of renewed engagement
Here is the top, trending news of Monday, April 13, 2026, including the Iran war, Indian politics, states’ politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Scroll below for Live updates.
Live Updates
- 13 April 2026 9:41 AM IST
Rupee plunges 49 paise to 93.32 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee depreciated 49 paise to 93.32 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by higher crude oil prices and a firm American currency amid a volatile geopolitical situation.
Renewed tension in West Asia and uncertainties on the opening of the Strait of Hormuz following inconclusive Iran-US peace talks triggered a surge in crude oil prices, while investors rushed to withdraw funds from domestic equities, putting further pressure on the Indian currency, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.30 against the US dollar and lost further ground, trading at 93.32 against the greenback in early deals, down 49 paise from its previous closing level. On Friday, the rupee settled 32 paise lower at 92.83 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was higher by 0.38 per cent at 98.81.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 7.28 per cent at USD 102.13 per barrel in futures trade after the US said it would blockade Iranian ports beginning Monday.
- 13 April 2026 9:32 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty tumble over 2% as markets open weak amid West Asia tensions
After clocking an impressive about 6% gain last week, the Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- started the week with deep cuts, falling over 2% in morning trade on Monday (April 13).
The Sensex crashed nearly 1,700 points, or more than 2%, to an intraday low of 75,868, while the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 plunged 500 points, or 2%, to the day's low of 23,556.
The selloff engulfed all segments of the market, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also plunged more than 2% each.
Investors lost about ₹8 lakh crore within minutes as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms was at ₹443 lakh crore around 9.20 am compared to ₹451 lakh crore in the previous session.
- 13 April 2026 9:18 AM IST
Trump lambasts Pope Leo XIV, extending feud over Iran war with first American pontiff
President Donald Trump delivered an extraordinary broadside against Pope Leo XIV on Sunday night, saying he didn't think the US-born global leader of the Catholic Church is “doing a very good job” and that “he's a very liberal person," while also suggesting the pontiff should “stop catering to the Radical Left”.
Flying back to Washington from Florida, Trump used a lengthy social media post to sharply criticise Leo, then kept it up after deplaning, in comments on the tarmac to reporters. “I'm not a fan of Pope Leo,” he said.
Trump's comments came after Leo suggested over the weekend that a “delusion of omnipotence” is fuelling the US-Israel war in Iran. While it's not unusual for popes and presidents to be at cross purposes, it's exceedingly rare for the pope to directly criticise a US leader — and Trump's stinging response is equally uncommon, if not more so.
“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” the president wrote in his post, adding, “I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon." He repeated that sentiment in comments to reporters, saying, “We don't like a pope who says it's OK to have a nuclear weapon.” Later, Trump posted a picture suggesting he had saint-like powers akin to those of Jesus Christ. Wearing a biblical-style robe, Trump is seen laying hands on a bedridden man as light emanates from his fingers, while a soldier, a nurse, a praying woman and a bearded man in a baseball cap all look on admiringly. The sky above is filled with eagles, an American flag and vaporous images.
- 13 April 2026 9:08 AM IST
Trump says Tehran in ‘very bad shape’ after failed negotiations
A day after peace talks in Pakistan failed to reach an agreement, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that he doesn't care if Iran comes back, adding that Tehran is in a very bad shape at present.
Speaking to reporters outside Air Force One, Trump said that "Iran is in a very bad shape". He said the talks between Washington and Tehran lasted for about 21 hours, noting that the US understands the situation better than anybody. Despite the failed talks, Trump firmly reiterated that "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. There is no way."
"They still want it, and they made that clear the other night. Iran will NOT have a nuclear weapon," he told reporters. On whether talks could possibly resume between the two sides, Trump said, “I don't know. I don't care if they come back or not. If they don't come back, I'm fine.”
- 13 April 2026 8:16 AM IST
Iran Parliament Speaker mocks Trump over Hormuz warning, cites US fuel prices
Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, mocked US President Donald Trump's warning to block the ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, reminding the White House of rising gas prices in the US. He shared an image of current petrol prices near the White House, warning Americans that they 'will miss them' soon. The warning came as the US military announced it would begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering Iranian ports from Monday evening (Iranian time).
- 13 April 2026 6:44 AM IST
'Civilisation will die' remarks brought Iran to bargaining table: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said his “civilisation will die” remarks brought Iran to the bargaining table for the now failed peace talks, and predicted that they will come back.
“Let me tell you, that statement got them to the bargaining table, and they have it left. They have left the bargaining table. I predict they come back and they give us everything we want,” Trump told Fox News programme ‘Sunday Futures’.
On April 7, Trump had threatened that the US forces would wipe out the “whole civilisation” and demanded that Iran open up the Strait of Hormuz, the transit route for one-fifth of the global oil supplies, for navigation. “A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump posted on Truth Social, remarks that drew condemnation from across the world.
On Sunday, Trump tried to justify his remarks, saying Iran has always been calling “death to America” every other day.
“When I say about a civilisation, it really has changed. It really has. But think of it: they're allowed to say, "Death to America, death to this, death to—" you know, I make one statement, they say, "Oh, such a big deal”," Trump told Fox News.
Vice President J D Vance-led US delegation held peace talks with the Iranian interlocutors in Islamabad on Saturday.
The US and Iran failed to reach a peace deal at their historic 21-hour talks in Pakistan, leaving the fate of a tenuous two-week ceasefire in doubt, with both sides attempting to hold each other responsible for the collapse of the negotiations.
- 13 April 2026 6:42 AM IST
Iran says it has full control of the Strait of Hormuz
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy said Sunday that military vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz “will be met with a firm and forceful response,” according to two semi-official Iranian news agencies.
Earlier Sunday, Trump said the US Navy would begin a blockade on the critical waterway to stop ships from entering or leaving.
The talks in Pakistan between Iran and the US ended Sunday without an agreement to end the fighting.
- 13 April 2026 6:40 AM IST
Cuba's president warns US against attacking island or trying to depose him
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said the US has no valid reason to carry out a military attack against the island or to attempt to depose him.
Speaking in an interview on NBC News' Meet the Press programme, the president said an invasion of Cuba would be costly and affect regional security. But should it happen, Díaz-Canel said, Cubans would defend themselves.
“If the time comes, I don't think there would be any justification for the United States to launch a military aggression against Cuba, or for the US to undertake a surgical operation or the kidnapping of a president,” Díaz-Canel said, speaking through a translator.
He added: "If that happens, there will be fighting, and there will be a struggle, and we will defend ourselves, and if we need to die, we'll die, because as our national anthem says, 'dying for the homeland is to live'.” His comments come as tensions between Cuba and the US remain high despite both sides acknowledging talks, although no details have been shared.
Díaz-Canel has accused the US government of implementing a “hostile policy” against Cuba and said it has “no moral to demand anything from Cuba.” He noted that Cuba is interested in engaging in dialogue and discussing any topic without conditions, “not demanding changes from our political system as we are not demanding change from the American system, about which we have a number of doubts.” Cuba blames a US energy blockade for its deepening woes, with a lack of petroleum affecting the island's health system, public transportation and the production of goods and services.
- 13 April 2026 6:36 AM IST
Oil prices rise after the US says it would block Iranian ports starting Monday
Oil prices rose in early market trading on Sunday after the US said it would blockade Iranian ports beginning Monday.
The price of US crude oil rose 8 per cent to USD 104.24 a barrel and Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 7 per cent to USD 102.29.
Brent crude has swung dramatically during the Iran war, rising from roughly USD 70 per barrel before the war in late February to more than USD 119 at times. On Friday, ahead of the peace talks, Brent for June delivery fell 0.8 per cent to USD 95.20 per barrel.
Iran has been effectively controlling the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global oil shipping.
US Central Command said the blockade would be “enforced impartially against vessels of all nations” entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas. It said it would still allow ships travelling between non-Iranian ports to transit the Strait of Hormuz.
Around a fifth of the world's traded oil typically flows through the Strait of Hormuz every day. Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Iran are all major exporters.
Traffic in the Strait has been limited even in the days since the ceasefire. Marine trackers say over 40 commercial ships have crossed since the start of the ceasefire.
- 13 April 2026 6:35 AM IST
US Central Command says it will begin blockade of Iranian ports from today
US Central Command has announced that it will begin a blockade of Iranian ports on Monday at 10 am ET.
CENTCOM said the blockade would be “enforced impartially against vessels of all nations” entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas.
It said it would still allow ships travelling between non-Iranian ports to transit the Strait of Hormuz.
Traffic in the Strait has been limited even in the days since the ceasefire. Marine trackers say over 40 commercial ships have crossed since the start of the ceasefire.