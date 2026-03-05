Live! US Senate rejects war powers resolution to halt Trump’s Iran conflict
Mostly party-line vote shows early Republican support for Iran military action amid debate over congressional authority and US exit strategy in the Middle East
Here is the top, trending news of Thursday, March 5, 2026
- 5 March 2026 10:30 AM IST
Nitish Kumar to decide on Rajya Sabha nomination, says Lalan Singh
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said that the decision to file nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls would be taken solely by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, emphasizing that it was Kumar’s choice and highlighting his transformative work in the state.
- 5 March 2026 9:53 AM IST
Rupee rebounds from all-time low, gains 48 paise to 91.57 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee recovered from its lowest level and gained 48 paise to trade at 91.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking positive momentum in domestic equity markets.
However, higher crude oil prices, a strengthening American currency and intense selling of Indian equities by foreign investors amid escalating tension in the Middle East kept the local unit under pressure, forex analysts said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.16 and touched a high of 91.30 before trading at 91.57 against the American currency, registering a gain of 48 paise from its previous closing level.
The Indian currency slumped 56 paise to close at its all-time low of 92.05 against US dollar on Wednesday, after logging a steep loss of 41 paise on Monday. The forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of Holi.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.20 per cent higher at 98.93.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 2.78 per cent at 83.66 per barrel in futures trade, after escalating threats of disruptions in the flow of crude through the Strait of Hormuz.
The military conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran continued on Thursday as Iranian missiles hit Israel after an American submarine sank an Iranian warship on Wednesday.
- 5 March 2026 9:43 AM IST
Sensex jumps over 400 points, Nifty crosses 24,600 as easing war fears lift markets
Indian stock markets opened in the green on Thursday, with the Sensex rising more than 400 points and the Nifty rising over the 24,600-mark, as expectations of possible de-escalations in the war between Iran and Israel-US boosted investor sentiment, among other key factors. This came after stock markets saw massive selloff in the previous sessions, driven by geopolitical tensions.
Sensex opened 414 points higher at 79,530, while the Nifty 50 rose around 150 points at 24,615.95. Today’s gains added Rs 3.9 lakh crore to the total market capitalisation of all companies listed on BSE.
- 5 March 2026 9:33 AM IST
Canada, Australia leaders urge war de-escalation, but agree Iran can't get nuclear weapons
The Canadian and Australian prime ministers on Thursday called for a de-escalation of the Iran war but added the Iranians must never gain a nuclear weapon.
Canada's Mark Carney and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese discussed the war during their meeting in Australia's capital, Canberra.
The meeting came after news that a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean and Turkiye said NATO defences intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran before it entered Turkiye's airspace.
“We want to see a broader de-escalation of these hostilities with a broader group of countries than just the direct belligerents involved,” Carney said at a press conference with Albanese.
“We stress that that cannot be achieved unless we're in a position that Iran's ability to acquire a nuclear weapon, develop a nuclear weapon, and to export terrorism, is ended. So that process must lead to those outcomes,” Carney added.
He said the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, which were “showing tremendous restraint,” should become involved in the de-escalation process.
- 5 March 2026 9:23 AM IST
US rules out ground troops in Operation Epic Fury
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a regular press briefing that sending ground troops was not part of the plan for Operation Epic Fury.
- 5 March 2026 9:21 AM IST
US says carrier strike groups increasing pressure on Iran
The US Central Command said the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is conducting round-the-clock operations from the Mediterranean in support of Operation Epic Fury, as Washington increases military pressure on Iran.
- 5 March 2026 9:19 AM IST
Residents evacuated near US Embassy in Doha as precaution
The US Embassy in Doha said Qatari authorities were evacuating residents living near the mission as a temporary precaution and advised people to avoid the area.
- 5 March 2026 9:13 AM IST
UP: 11 injured in clash during Holi in Barabanki village
At least 11 people were injured after a dispute over playing with colours on Holi escalated into a violent clash between two groups here in a village, police said.
The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Tikaria village in Uttar Pradesh.
According to police, an argument between the two sides over playing with colours quickly turned into a bloody confrontation, with both groups allegedly attacking each other with sticks, batons and iron rods for about 10 minutes, creating panic in the area.
Locals intervened and tried to bring the situation under control. Police officers who arrived at the spot after being informed pacified both sides.
Villagers said eight people from one side and three from the other have sustained injuries. All the injured were sent for medical examination, police said.
- 5 March 2026 9:02 AM IST
JD(U) supporters back Nitish as Bihar CM, oppose Rajya Sabha move
JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Patel, along with party supporters, raised slogans in support of Nitish Kumar outside the Chief Minister’s residence.
- 5 March 2026 9:00 AM IST
People of Bihar want Nitish as CM; JD(U) won’t oppose Rajya Sabha move: Sanjay Singh
JD(U) leader Sanjay Singh has said that if Nitish Kumar had decided to go to the Rajya Sabha, the party would not oppose the move, but added that the people of Bihar wanted him to continue as Chief Minister.