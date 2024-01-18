Iran condemns Pak missile strikes that killed 7, summons top diplomat in Tehran

Iran on Thursday (January 18) condemned the retaliatory missile strikes by Pakistan in its territory that killed seven people four children.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry said the charge d’affaires of Pakistan has been summoned to give an explanation on the attacks.

“Following the early morning attack by Pakistan on a border village in Sistan Baluchistan province, an hour ago the Pakistani charge d’affaires in Tehran was summoned to the Foreign ministry for an explanation,” local media quoted Kanaani as saying.

Pakistan on Thursday conducted "precision military strikes" against what it called "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province that killed seven people, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits following Iranian missile and drone attacks in Balochistan.

Pakistan’s foreign office confirmed the attack in an official statement on Thursday morning.

“This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran," the foreign office.

It said a number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation — codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar". Citing a senior official, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported that three women and four children – all non-Iranian nationals – were killed in the missile attack launched by Pakistan on a border village.

The attack which occurred at 04:05 hours local time (0335 GMT) targeted an Iranian border village, Ali Reza Marhamati, the deputy governor-general of the province was quoted as saying by the news agency. There was also an explosion near Saravan city, 347 km southeast of the provincial capital Zahedan, where there were no casualties, he added.

Quoting an informed source, state-run Press TV reported that Iran has demanded Pakistan's "immediate explanation" about the incident.

Iran's attack and Pakistan's retaliatory strikes have raised tensions in the volatile region, already roiled by Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the targeting of the merchant ships in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis.

Pakistan defends strikes

In its statement, the foreign office said that Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns with Iran about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. “However, because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning's action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars," it added.

“This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces," it said, adding that Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is "sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred."

Sources in Pakistan said that shortly before 0600 hours (local time) today, the Joint Staff Headquarters of the Pakistan Armed Forces ordered lethal counterinsurgency-specific precision airstrikes inside Iran, pre-authorised by the Government of Pakistan, to pre-emptively target and eliminate imminent terrorist threats to Pakistan.

“These strikes were conducted successfully using Pakistan Air Force fighter jets using stand-off extended range munitions, while they remained inside Pakistani airspace,” a source said. The target locations, seven in total, were tagged for a strike after the presence of multiple high-value terrorist targets was confirmed following extensive aerial reconnaissance via unmanned aircraft.

The Pakistan Air Force’s aircraft today after the break of dawn, engaged seven targets inside Iran with precision-guided air-to-ground munitions, where the Balochistan-centric terrorist organisation Balochistan Liberation Force was based. These targets were over 80 km inside Iranian territory, sources said. No Iranian civilians or military personnel were targeted, they added.

The air-to-ground operation was conducted as a preemptive strike option exercised by Pakistan against the BLF terror organisation.

Pak issued warning post Tehran’s attack on Balochistan

On Wednesday, Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Iran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits, hours after Tehran launched unprecedented missile and drone strikes on what it said were directed at the bases of a terrorist group in the restive Balochistan province.

Foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch in a terse statement read out to the media on Wednesday said that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return to Islamabad for the time being. “Pakistan also reserves the right to retaliate to the provocation by Iran,” she had said.

Two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group 'Jaish al-Adl' in Pakistan's unruly Balochistan province were targeted by missiles and drones on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported, a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

Jaish al-Adl, or the "Army of Justice", is a Baloch Sunni militant group founded in 2012 that largely operates in Pakistan. Iran has fought in border areas against the militants, but a missile-and-drone attack on Pakistan would be unprecedented for Iran.

Strain in bilateral ties

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani told his Iranian counterpart that the unprecedented attack by Iran seriously damaged the ties between the two nations.

Jilani, who is currently leading the Pakistan delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda, in a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stressed that the attack conducted by Iran inside the Pakistani territory on January 16 was not only a serious breach of Islamabad's sovereignty but also an egregious violation of international law and the spirit of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, the foreign office said in an earlier statement.

The Pakistani foreign minister added that his country reserved the right to respond to this provocative act. Stressing that terrorism was a common threat to the region and required concerted and coordinated efforts to combat this menace, Jilani underlined that unilateral actions could seriously undermine regional peace and stability.

“No country in the region should tread this perilous path," the minister told his Iranian counterpart. Traditional warm ties between the two neighbours nose-dived to the lowest ebb after the unprecedented attack by the Iranian forces in the country’s southwest.

(With inputs from agencies)