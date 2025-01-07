Indonesia becomes full member of BRICS
Indonesia, a key economy in Southeast Asia, called its inclusion in BRICS as "a strategic way to increase collaboration and partnership with other developing nations"
Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has become a full member of the BRICS block of developing economies, making the grouping 10-member strong.
Brazil on Monday announced that Indonesia had joined BRICS, which was formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India and China and which was later joined by South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.
Brazil’s announcement
“The Brazilian government welcomes Indonesia’s entry into the BRICS,” the government said in a statement.
“With the largest population and economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia shares with other members a commitment to reforming global governance institutions and contributes positively to deepening South-South cooperation.”
Indonesia’s candidacy was endorsed by BRICS leaders in August 2023, said Brazil, which now holds the group’s presidency.
Indonesia on BRICS
Indonesia's foreign ministry said it welcomed the Brazilian announcement and that "BRICS membership is a strategic way to increase collaboration and partnership with other developing nations".
