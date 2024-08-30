India's NSA Doval meets Sri Lankan President, discusses ongoing economic collaboration

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed the ongoing bilateral economic collaboration.

Doval, who arrived in Colombo on Thursday (August 29) to attend the Colombo Security Conclave, called on Wickremesinghe at his office, said the Sri Lankan President's Media Division (PMD).

According to the PMD, they discussed the ongoing economic collaboration between Sri Lanka and India. Sagala Ratnayake, a senior advisor on national security to the Sri Lankan president, also attended the meeting with Doval.

Colombo Security Conclave

The Colombo Security Conclave brings together the National Security Advisors and their deputies from India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Mauritius. While Bangladesh and the Seychelles have observer status at the conclave.

The conclave deals with maritime security counter-terrorism and cyber security with India bringing to the fore its own strategic concerns in the Indian Ocean.