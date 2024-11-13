Indian tourist arrivals in Singapore reached one million in October

Singapore, Nov 13 (PTI) Indian visitor arrivals to Singapore surged past the one million mark in October, two months earlier than in 2023, the city-state's tourism body said on Wednesday, marking a strong recovery in its tourism sector.

This milestone was achieved when Singapore Airlines flight SQ-421 from Mumbai touched down at Changi Airport on October 31, bringing Singapore's millionth Indian visitor for 2024, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said.

With a 12 per cent increase in Indian visitors from January to October 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, India is Singapore's third-largest source market for tourism, it said.

Commenting on this significant milestone, Regional Director of STB for India, the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, Markus Tan, said, "Welcoming our one-millionth Indian visitor two months earlier than in 2023 demonstrates Singapore's enduring appeal as a premier short-haul destination for Indian travellers." “This milestone not only reflects our strong tourism recovery but also highlights the continued importance of the metros as source markets," Tan said.

Singapore's appeal to Indian travellers has been bolstered by strong connectivity and its diverse range of experiences catering to different visitor segments.

Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India, Singapore Airlines said, “India remains a key market for Singapore Airlines, and we’re proud that our world-class service continues to make us one of the preferred airlines for Indian travellers." Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Business Officer – Corporate, MakeMyTrip, said, "Singapore continues to captivate Indian travellers, ranking as the 4th most searched destination on our platform. Searches for Singapore have grown by 11 per cent year-on-year, highlighting a strong affinity for this dynamic destination." “Reaching the 1 million visitor milestone is a remarkable achievement, and we’re proud to play a role in this journey," Singh said.

Li Hongyi, Associate General Manager Market Development, Changi Airport Group, said, “India is Changi Airport’s sixth largest market in terms of passenger traffic and a large part of this is Indian tourists visiting Singapore." PTI

