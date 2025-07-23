Indian student brutally assaulted, racially abused in Australia

An Indian student was allegedly brutally assaulted and subjected to racial abuse by a group of unidentified men during a car parking dispute in Adelaide, South Australia, last week.

According to The Australia Today, the incident occurred near Kintore Avenue at around 9.22 pm on Saturday (July 19) when the student, Charanpreet Singh, was out with his wife to view the city’s light displays.

Indian immigrant attacked

Singh has been hospitalised with serious injuries following the violent episode, which is currently being investigated as a possible racially motivated attack. Reports suggest that the couple had just parked their car when they were confronted and attacked by five men who stepped out of another vehicle.

Video footage circulating on social media appears to show Singh being repeatedly struck with what seem to be metal knuckles or sharp objects.

The visuals capture the accused punching Singh in the face and stomach, and kicking him continuously, even as a woman, who records the assault, screams in fear and tries to stop them.

Severe injuries

The attackers reportedly fled the scene, leaving Singh unconscious and seriously wounded on the road. He is said to have suffered facial fractures and brain trauma.

Emergency services arrived shortly after and transported him to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for overnight treatment.

South Australia Police confirmed they were called to Kintore Avenue just before 9.30 pm and found Singh with significant facial injuries.

“When police arrived, they found the victim on the ground with facial injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Investigations are continuing,” a police spokesperson told The Indian Sun.

Racial attack

Singh later told media that the altercation stemmed from a car parking issue but quickly escalated into an unprovoked racially charged attack.

“They just said ‘f--- off, Indian’, and after that they just started punching,” he told 9News. “I tried to fight back, but they beat me until I was unconscious,” he added.

Singh also said, “Things like this, when they happen, it makes you feel like you should go back. You can change anything in your body, but you can't change the colours.”

Investigation underway

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Enfield in connection with the assault. He has been charged with assault causing harm.

Authorities are still searching for the remaining suspects, reviewing CCTV footage and calling on witnesses to come forward.

The attack has sparked outrage within Adelaide’s Indian community and raised concerns about the safety of international students and immigrants in Australia.

South Australia’s Premier, Peter Malinauskas, reportedly condemned the incident saying, “Any time we see any evidence of any racial attack, it is completely unwelcome in our state and just not consistent with where the majority of our community are at.”