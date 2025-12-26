Indian doctoral student shot dead near Toronto University campus

A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student, identified as Shivank Avasthi, has been shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus (UTSC). The shooting took place on December 23.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Toronto police is probing the case as a homicide.

Police were called to the area of Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road at about 3.30 pm on Tuesday (December 23), after an injured person was found lying on the ground, Duty Inspector Jeff Allington told reporters near the scene on the same night.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the report added.

Student's tragic death

Allington said at the press conference, "Our immediate focus is on preserving evidence at the scene, determining what happened and notifying this individual's next of kin. Because of that, there is very little information that I am able to share with you tonight".

Toronto police added that the suspect fled the area before police arrival. No suspect description has been released yet. Meanwhile, India's Consulate in Toronto expressed 'deep anguish' over the student’s 'tragic death'.

In a post on X, the Consulate wrote, "We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus.

The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities".

UTSC issues safety alert

A UTSC spokesperson said the university was “extremely saddened” to learn about the death, but did not confirm whether he was a student of UTS, CP24 Television network reported.

“We cannot comment on the identity of the victim at this time,” the spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday evening. "We are grateful to our Campus Safety team, Toronto Police Service and emergency medical service personnel for their immediate response and action,” the statement read.

UTSC issued a safety alert advising anyone in a building to stay inside and those outdoors to leave the area.

In a social media post, the school said the police investigation was in the Highland Creek Valley at UTSC. It said pathways into the valley are closed, and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

(With agency inputs)