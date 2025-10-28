Indian-origin woman murdered in Canada; suspect fled country, say police

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued against an Indian-origin man, a suspect in the murder of a woman, also of Indian background.

According to the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Homicide Unit, 27-year-old Amanpreet Saini was found dead at Charles Daley Park in the Town of Lincoln on Tuesday, October 21.

Amanpreet’s body was found with “traumatic injuries”, police said.

Second-degree murder

Police have identified 27-year-old Manpreet Singh of Brampton as the suspect. They said he is wanted for second-degree murder. Manpreet has fled Canada, police said.

“Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Homicide Unit continue to investigate the death of a woman found at Charles Daley Park in the Town of Lincoln on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Following the completion of a postmortem examination, police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Amanpreet SAINI of North York,” police said in a statement.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation, detectives have identified a male suspect in relation to Amanpreet’s murder. A Canada-wide warrant is being sought for 27-year-old Manpreet SINGH of Brampton for the following offence: Second Degree Murder,” they added.

Suspect-victim relationship not known

Further, they said, “Investigators have information to suggest that SINGH fled the country shortly after Amanpreet’s body was discovered. This is believed to have been a targeted attack with no ongoing threat to public safety.”

Earlier, police said the relationship between the victim and the suspect was not known. “At this time, the relationship between the victim and the unidentified suspect(s) is unknown. As such, investigators cannot confirm whether this incident was random or targeted. Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and to contact police with any information that may assist.”

Police have advised the public to call 911 immediately if they see Manpreet.