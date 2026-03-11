Indian national charged in Singapore for defaming minister, spreading racial discord

Singapore, Mar 11 (PTI) A Singapore court on Wednesday charged an Indian national with defaming a senior minister and attempting to promote ill feelings between racial groups.

Jay Ish'haq Rajoo, 59, is accused of defaming senior minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is also a former prime minister, in a video posted on social media on August 2023.

He is also charged with attempting to promote feelings of ill will between racial groups through videos posted on social media, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

The case marks the first criminal prosecution under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) since the law came into force in 2019.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 8.

Individuals convicted of communicating false statements of fact face a fine of up to SGD 50,000 (INR 36,12,577), up to five years’ jail, or both.

Those convicted of defamation face a fine, up to two years in prison, or both.

The individuals convicted of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between racial groups face a fine, up to three years in prison, or both, the CNA report said. PTI

