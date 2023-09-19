Canada expels Indian intel head over Khalistan activist death, India rubbishes charge

India has described as “absurd” and “motivated” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation that New Delhi was involved in the assassination of a Sikh leader in Canada. India’s reaction came after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat, with Trudeau alleging that the Indian government may have had links to the assassination of a pro-Khalistan leader in that country.

Trudeau said in Parliament that Canadian intelligence agencies have been looking into the allegations after Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a strong supporter of Khalistan, that is, an independent Sikh homeland, was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia. Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slaying with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-20 Summit in Delhi last week. He said he told Modi that any Indian government involvement would be unacceptable and that he asked for cooperation in the investigation. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday the head of Indian intelligence in Canada has been expelled as a consequence. “If proven true, this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other,” Joly said. “As a consequence, we have expelled a top Indian diplomat.” MEA statement

The Ministry of External Affairs said “allegations of Government of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated.” “Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister, and were completely rejected,” it added. “We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law,” the MEA said. It said such “unsubstantiated” allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided “shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”. “The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern,” it said.