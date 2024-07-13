Indian consulate in Seattle opens visa application centre

Houston, Jul 13 (PTI) The Indian Consulate in Seattle inaugurated its new visa application centre on Friday.

The facility will offer full visa and passport services to the greater Seattle area.

Local leaders, including Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Port Commissioner Sam Cho, and State Rep. Vandana Slatter, were among those who attended the event.

Mayor Harrell presented the first Indian passport and visa to eager applicants, marking a special moment for the community.

Mayor expressed admiration for the Indian community in Seattle, praising their contributions in enriching the bonds between India and the USA.

In addition to the Seattle location, a drop-off facility is now open at Bellevue making it easier for Eastsiders to access these services.

Both the Seattle and Bellevue Indian Visa Application Centres (IVAC) are operated by VFS Global -- the outsourced visa services partner of the Ministry of External Affairs.

These centres are designed to streamline the visa process for Indian nationals and provide support for other consular needs.

Prakash Gupta, Consul General of India in Seattle, said, “The opening of the Indian consulate in Seattle reflects the government of India’s commitment to deepening relations with the Pacific Northwest states.” “These new centres in Seattle and Bellevue are designed to provide a more convenient experience for all consular applicants preparing for travel to India,” Gupta said.

These services will benefit the large Indian diaspora community in the consular jurisdiction, covering nine pacific Northwestern states -- Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)