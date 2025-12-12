Indian museum artefacts from British colonial era stolen in Bristol; police seek help
The high-value items, including an ivory Buddha and a waist belt buckle, were robbed on September 25; two months later police release CCTV footage of suspects
Many high-value Indian artefacts, dating back to the British colonial era and belonging to the Bristol museum have been stolen.
According to the Avon and Somerset Police, 600 items, including an ivory Buddha and a waist belt buckle, were stolen from the museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection in the early hours of September 25. The robbery took place between 1 am and 2 am. Grainy CCTV footage showing four white male suspects at the scene was also released.
Also read: How Frenchman Stéphane Breitwieser became world’s most prolific art thief
Notably, two months after the burglary, the police has issued a statement seeking the help of the public to identify these people. The Avon and Somerset Police pointed out that the theft of items which carry a significant cultural value is a “significant loss for the city”.
The building housed items from the Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection.