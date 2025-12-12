Indian museum artefacts from British colonial era stolen in Bristol; police seek help

Many high-value Indian artefacts, dating back to the British colonial era and belonging to the Bristol museum have been stolen.

According to the Avon and Somerset Police, 600 items, including an ivory Buddha and a waist belt buckle, were stolen from the museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection in the early hours of September 25. The robbery took place between 1 am and 2 am. Grainy CCTV footage showing four white male suspects at the scene was also released. Also read: How Frenchman Stéphane Breitwieser became world’s most prolific art thief Notably, two months after the burglary, the police has issued a statement seeking the help of the public to identify these people. The Avon and Somerset Police pointed out that the theft of items which carry a significant cultural value is a “significant loss for the city”.







These items had been donated to the museum and form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, the police said. And, urged the public to help the police “bring those responsible to justice”. Until now, the police has examined significant CCTV coverage, conducted forensic investigations and have spoken and liaised with the victims.



