Indian-Americans win key city council seats in Texas

Houston Jun 8 (PTI) In a significant political stride for the Indian diaspora in the United States, Sanjay Singhal and Sukh Kaur, both Indian Americans, have won city council runoff elections in Texas, while Carol McCutcheon has been elected as Mayor of Sugar Land, a Houston suburb with a large Indian-origin population.

In Sugar Land's District 2, Sanjay Singhal, a retired energy executive and graduate of IIT Delhi, secured a decisive victory over his nearest rival Nasir Hussain. According to unofficial results from Fort Bend County, Singhal received 2,346 votes to Hussain's 777.

"This victory belongs to the residents of District 2," Singhal told supporters. "I am deeply grateful for the community's support and ready to serve with transparency and dedication." Singhal, who has lived in Sugar Land for over 30 years with his wife, their two sons and daughters-in-law, ran on a platform focused on public safety, infrastructure improvements, and accountable governance.

In San Antonio, Sukh Kaur, a Sikh American and education reformer, scored a landslide victory to retain her District 1council seat, defeating challenger Patty Gibbons with 65 per cent of the vote.

"I think we really talked to the community and shared that we want to work," Kaur told media after the results. "And one of the things that we said is District 1 is about preserving our history while still moving our district forward." Kaur, a nonprofit leader who lives in San Antonio with her husband and two children, has focused her public service on affordable housing, safer neighbourhoods, and improved transit systems.

In a closely watched mayoral contest in Sugar Land, Carol McCutcheon defeated William Ferguson to become the city's new mayor, succeeding Joe Zimmerman. McCutcheon secured 6,103 votes, while Ferguson received 5,402, according to unofficial tallies.

McCutcheon, a retired reservoir engineer with decades of public service experience, said she entered the race to help guide Sugar Land's growth with "strategic vision". Her priorities include improving crime response, supporting law enforcement, and ensuring quality of life for residents.

Additionally, Jim Vonderhaar won the City Council At-Large Position 1 seat with 6,048 votes, defeating Maggy Horgan who received 4,278.

The latest round of municipal elections reinforces Texas' status as a growing hub of Indian-American civic engagement and leadership, with expanding representation in key urban centres like Houston and San Antonio.

Swearing-in ceremonies for the new council members and mayor are expected in the coming weeks. PTI

