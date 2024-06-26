Indian American dies after being punched in face by hotel guest; attacker held

A 59-year-old Indian-American man collapsed and died in Oklahoma in the United States after a hotel guest punched him on the face after being asked to leave. The attacker, Richard Lewis, has been arrested.

The incident took place on the night of June 22 when motel manager Hemant Mistry, who hailed from Gujarat, told Lewis to leave the property.

An enraged Lewis, 41, refused to leave and assaulted Mistry. The police were called to near the Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue.

Attacker’s arrest

Police told the local media that Mistry fell unconscious after being punched. He was taken to a hospital where he died the next evening.

Lewis was arrested from another hotel. He was held on a $100,000 bond at the Oklahoma County jail on an aggravated assault and battery complaint.