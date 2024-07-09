India to open consulates in Russia's Kazan, Yekaterinburg: PM Modi

Moscow, Jul 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India has decided to open two new consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg cities of Russia in a bid to further boost travel and trade with the country.

India currently has two consulates in Russia at St Petersburg and Vladivostok.

The Prime Minister made the announcement of the opening of new consulates at Kazan and Yekaterinburg while addressing the Indian diaspora here during his two-day visit to Russia.

"I want to share some good news with you all. We have decided to open new consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. This will enhance travel and business trade," Modi said.

Yekaterinburg is Russia’s fourth largest city which has emerged as an important economic centre. The city had hosted four FIFA World Cup matches in 2018 when the sporting event was held in Russia.

Located on the confluence of the Volga and Kazanka rivers, Kazan is a cultural and educational hub and an emerging economic centre in Russia.

Russia will also host the BRICS Summit in October in Kazan.

Modi on Monday began a high-profile visit to Russia for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin, his first trip since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The prime minister, after concluding his engagements in Russia, will, on July 9, leave for Austria on the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to that country in over 40 years. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)