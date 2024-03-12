India slams 'doublespeak' in UN Security Council, questions veto-blocking of terrorist listings

In a veiled attack on China, India lashed out at the practice of countries in the United Nations Security Council, who use their veto powers to block evidence-based terrorist listings.

This practice is uncalled for and smacks of “doublespeak” considering the Council's commitment to tackle the challenge of terrorism, said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, at a session of the United Nations Security Council.

Terming this veto as a “disguised” and a "more impervious one" that actually required a discussion among a wider membership, Kamboj pointed out, “For genuine evidence-based listing proposals for globally sanctioned terrorists to be blocked without giving any due justification is uncalled for and smacks of doublespeak when it comes to the council's commitment in tackling the challenge of terrorism."