India flays glorification of Khalistani terrorism in Canada

India has deplored the unending glorification of Khalistani terrorism in Canada.

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa made the observation on the 39th anniversary of the June 23, 1985 Air India bombing which killed 329 persons, most of them Canadian citizens of Indian descent.

Air India bombing

The Montreal-New Delhi Flight 182 exploded some 45 minutes before it was to land at London's Heathrow Airport. Eighty-six of those killed were children.

The bombing was blamed on Sikh separatists in retaliation to the Indian Army operation to flush out terrorists from the Golden Temple in 1984.

Cowardly slaughter

The Indian mission in Ottawa and the Indian consulates in Toronto and Vancouver held memorial services on Sunday (June 23) to remember the victims of the "dastardly act of terror" in 1985.

"While 39 years have passed since the cowardly act, terrorism has unfortunately assumed proportions of an existential threat to international peace and security today," the Indian high commission's statement said.

Criticism of Canada

"Any act of glorifying terrorism, including the bombing of Al-182 in 1985, is deplorable and should be condemned by all peace-loving countries and people," it said.

"It is unfortunate that such actions are allowed to be routine on many occasions in Canada," it added.

India condemns

Last week, India denounced a one-minute silence observed in the Canadian parliament in memory of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead in British Columbia in June last year.

India on Friday (June 21) told the Canadian authorities to act against those advocating violence and carrying out anti-India campaign in Canada.

Modi effigy burnt

India also lodged a strong protest with Canada on Thursday (June 20) over Khalistani extremists holding a "citizens court" and burning an effigy of the Indian prime minister outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver.

Terming the Kanishka bombing "the worst ever in Canadian aviation history to date", the Indian mission said the incident will be an "unbearable loss" to humanity.

"The perpetrators and the co-conspirators of this dastardly act remain free (in Canada)," it said.

Toronto homage

High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma on Sunday (June 23) paid homage to the victims of the "cowardly terrorist bombing" of Air India. The High Commission posted on X a series of photographs from the event.

The Indian mission in Toronto also marked the day.

Consul General Siddhartha Nath laid a wreath at the Air India 182 memorial at Humber Park in Etobicoke.

Memorial service

In another post on X, the mission said the Consul General also attended the memorial service held at Queen’s Park in Toronto for the victims and met with the bereaved families.

The memorial services were held at a time when relations between Canada and India are under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation in September 2023 of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing.

Canada hosts Khalistanis

New Delhi has denied the Canadian charge.

India says the main issue between the two countries is Ottawa giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.