In UN drama, US sides with Russia to oppose Europe-backed Ukraine resolution

In a dramatic shift in transatlantic relations under President Donald Trump, the United States split with its European allies by refusing to blame Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in votes on three United Nations resolutions on Monday (February 24) seeking an end to the three-year war.

The United Nations Security Council approved a US-sponsored resolution that calls for a swift end to the Ukraine war but makes no mention of Russian aggression. The vote in the 15-member council was 10-0 with five countries abstaining.

US joins Russia in voting against Ukrainian resolution

Earlier, the UN General Assembly rejected the US-drafted resolution, which passed only after it was amended to state that the conflict was the result of a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.”

In the UNGA, the US joined Russia in voting against a Europe-backed Ukrainian resolution that calls out Moscow’s aggression and demands an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops.

The US then abstained from voting on its own competing resolution after Europeans, led by France, succeeded in amending it to make clear Russia was the aggressor. The voting was taking place as Trump was hosting French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington.

Trump believes Putin will accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine

Trump, in broad comments on the state of the conflict, said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine. “Yeah, he will accept it,” Trump said. “I have asked him that question. Look, if we do this deal, he’s not looking for more war.”

And Trump said he hoped that the war could end within weeks and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would soon come to the US to sign a deal giving America access to Ukraine’s critical minerals that are used in key technology.

Trump, however, did not say whether the emerging deal would include American security guarantees. “Europe is going to make sure nothing happens,” he said.

Mineral deal

Trump is pressing the economic deal to help repay some of the $180 billion in American aid for Kyiv since the start of the war — tens of billions of which is being spent in the US to replenish older weapons sent to Ukraine.

“It looks like we’re getting very close,” Trump told reporters of the minerals deal before his meeting with Macron. He said Zelenskyy could potentially visit Washington this week or next to sign it.

Zelenskyy initially bristled, saying it was short on security guarantees. He said Sunday on X that “we are making great progress” but noted that “we want a good economic deal that will be part of a true security guarantee system for Ukraine.”

Setback for Trump administration

However, in the 193-member UNGA, whose resolutions are not legally binding but are seen as a barometer of world opinion, it was a major setback for the Trump administration.

But then, the US pushed for a vote on its original draft in the more powerful UNSG, where resolutions are legally binding and it has veto power along with Russia, China, Britain and France.

However, in this case, the General Assembly has become the most important UN body because the 15-member Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, has been paralyzed by Russia’s veto power.

The vote in the 15-member UNSC was 10-0 with five countries abstaining, all from Europe.

Duelling resolutions

The duelling resolutions reflect the tensions that have emerged between the US and Ukraine after Trump suddenly opened negotiations with Russia in a bid to quickly resolve the conflict. They also underscore the strain in the transatlantic alliance over the Trump administration’s engagement with Moscow. European leaders were dismayed that they and Ukraine were left out of preliminary talks last week.

In escalating rhetoric, Trump has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator,” falsely accused Kyiv of starting the war and warned that he “better move fast” to negotiate an end to the conflict or risk not having a nation to lead. Zelenskyy responded by saying Trump was living in a Russian-made “disinformation space.”

Trump’s meeting with Macron will be followed by a visit on Thursday from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, key US allies who were in lockstep with Washington on Ukraine just over a month ago. They now find themselves on opposite sides on the best pathway for the UN to call for an end to the war.

UNGA approves Ukrainian resolution 93-18

In Monday’s first vote, the General Assembly approved the Ukrainian resolution 93-18 with 65 abstentions. The result showed some diminished support for Ukraine, because previous assembly votes saw more than 140 nations condemn Russia’s aggression and demand an immediate withdrawal.

The UNGA then turned to the US-drafted resolution, which acknowledges “the tragic loss of life throughout the Russia-Ukraine conflict” and “implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia,” but never mentions Moscow’s aggression.

France proposes three amendments

In a surprise move, France proposed three amendments, backed by more than European countries, which add that the conflict was the result of a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation”. The amendments reaffirm the UNGA’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, and call for peace that respects the UN Charter.

Russia also proposed an amendment calling for “root causes” of the conflict to be addressed.

All the amendments were approved and the resolution passed 93-8 with 73 abstentions, with Ukraine voting “yes”, the US abstaining, and Russia voting “no”.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa said her country is exercising its “inherent right to self-defence” following Russia’s invasion, which violates the UN Charter's requirement that countries respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations.

