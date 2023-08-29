Imran Khan’s three-year sentence suspended by Islamabad HC

In a major relief to the former Pakistan prime minister, the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday (August 29) suspended Imran Khan's three-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case and ordered his release from jail.



A division bench of Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the much-anticipated verdict which was reserved on Monday.

“Decision of the District Court (has been) suspended by IHC,” Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said in a brief WhatsApp message.

The court said a copy of the judgment will be available shortly. Justice Farooq said: “(Imran’s) request has been approved.”

Khan's aide on legal affairs, Naeem Haider Panjotha, posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The CJ has accepted our request, suspended the sentence and said a detailed decision would be provided later.”

Background

The judges reserved the verdict on Monday after rival lawyers ended their arguments on the suspension of the three-year sentence handed down to the PTI chairman on August 5.

The cricketer-turned-politician was charged with unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by him and his family during his 2018-22 tenure.

He was also barred from politics for five years, preventing him from contesting the upcoming parliamentary elections.

But the elections are likely to be delayed as the government has said they can take place only after a new census was completed and new constituency boundaries drawn.

Earlier, the apex court said on Wednesday after hearing petitions against the Toshakhana case that there were “shortcomings” in the judgment of the sessions court.

Corruption case

The Toshakhana case was filed by ruling party lawmakers in 2022, alleging that Khan concealed the proceeds from the sale of state gifts.

Khan was accordingly first disqualified and then sent to jail.

According to reports, Khan received 58 gifts worth more than Rs 140 million from world leaders during the three and a half years he was in power.

He retained all of them either by paying a negligible amount or even without any payment.

(With agency inputs)