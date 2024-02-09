Imran Khan's supporters lead in Pakistan polls as his party claims victory

Independent candidates backed by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party on Friday won 55 out of the 139 National Assembly results announced by the election commission following unusual delays, leading to allegations of vote rigging.

Votes are still being counted in Pakistan after Thursday's general election which was marred by allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown.

There were dozens of parties in the fray but the main contest was among Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whose candidates are running as independents, former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of 265 in the National Assembly. Election to one seat was postponed after the death of a candidate. Overall, 169 seats are needed to secure a simple majority out of its total 336 seats, which include the reserved slots for women and minorities.

Mandate being stolen, alleges PTI

PTI claimed that it won the elections while alleging that results were being delayed to rig the outcome.

In a statement on X from the PTI official handle, the party stated that it won more than 150 NA seats out of 265 open for contest as per the data received in Form 45s, which are the primary source of election results at the lowest level and show the votes for each candidate at each polling station.





PTI won the Elections 2024 by an absolute landslide.

The world witnessed it.

Manipulation of results now will not achieve anything other than absolute chaos & instability.

The people have decided!

“Copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidates' polling agents, which show them winning by a large majority. According to independent reports, PTI has won well over 150 National Assembly seats & is in a solid position to form government in Federal, Punjab & KP (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), with a clear majority,” it stated.



“However, manipulation of the results in the late hours of the night is an utter disgrace & a brazen theft of the nation’s mandate. The people of Pakistan vehemently reject the rigged results. The world is watching,” it asserted.

In another statement, PTI alleged that its mandate was being stolen. “Let the world know that the clear and overwhelming mandate of the people of Pakistan is being stolen. Despite unprecedented pre-poll rigging & oppression, there was a record, massive turnout on polling day,” it stated.

Poll panel draws flak



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) data shows that results of 139 constituencies have been declared, which include 55 independents (mostly supported by PTI), PML-N 43, PPP 35 and other seats going to smaller parties.

Pakistan's authorities were earlier moving at a snail's pace to announce the election results that in a surprising development showed disqualified ex-prime minister Khan's PTI supported independent candidates leading the show.

The ECP started updating results at a faster pace after facing a barrage of criticism by the parties, especially the PTI which accused that its mandate was being stolen.

Khan, 71, a cricketer-turned-politician and the founding chairman of the PTI, is behind bars and barred from contesting.

PTI candidates are running as independents after they were not allowed to use the party symbol - a cricket bat.

Sharif brothers among winners



The big names who won included PML-N top leaders, including former premier Sharif who won by a big margin by getting 171,024 votes against PTI-backed independent Dr Yasmin Rashid who polled 115,043.

His younger brother and former premier Shehbaz Sharif also won, in addition to his son Hamza Shehbaz and Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz. All four family members scored victories from Lahore, their home and party’s stronghold.

PTI leader Gohar Ali Khan won NA-10 in the Buner area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with 110,023 votes, according to the ECP. He defeated Awami National Party candidate Abdul Rauf who came second with 30,302 votes. PTI’s former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar also won.

PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and his son party chief Bilawal were leading in their constituencies.

The prominent losers in the elections were PTI's former leader and defence minister Pervaiz Khattak.

PML-N counters PTI’s claim



Meanwhile, the PML-N has countered the PTI claim about results and said that it was winning.



It said Sharif will deliver a "victory speech" after receiving the final results of the 2024 general elections, claiming that it is in contact with the independent candidates — mostly supported by PTI.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam wrote: "As opposed to the false perception deliberately built by a section of media last night, PML-N, Alhamdulillah emerging as the single largest party in the centre and Punjab.”

"Some results awaited. MNS will head to PML-N HQ for the victory speech as soon as the final results are received. Insha’Allah. Stay tuned," she said.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar said that the independent candidates, who are emerging victorious in the 2024 general elections, are in contact with the party.

"The independents have contacted us and they will join any party in the next 72 hours as per the Constitution," said the former finance minister.

(With agency inputs)