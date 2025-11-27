Adiala Jail denies Imran Khan's death rumours, says he is healthy

Amid intensifying social media rumours that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has died in Adiala Jail, the jail administration dismissed the speculation, stating that the PTI chief was in good health and the rumours over his death were “baseless”. They also dismissed reports claiming that the cricketer-turned-politician has been shifted from jail.

“There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail,” the Adiala Jail authorities said in a statement as quoted by Pakistani news website Geo.

"He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention," they added.

‘Let Imran meet family members’: PTI

The PTI leadership has sought an official response from the government amid speculation about Imran’s ill health and urged the authorities to swiftly arrange a meeting between him and his family.

The rumours on social media over Imran’s health condition started going viral ever since his three sisters demanded that impartial probe, alleging that the police brutally assaulted them and other PTI supporters, including women, last week when they were peacefully protesting outside the Adiala Jail.

Imran’s sisters allege police assault

Earlier, Imran’s sisters alleged that they were “brutally assaulted” by police while holding a peaceful protest outside Adiala jail.

Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan said they were demanding a meeting with Imran, whom they have not been allowed to see for more than three weeks.

PTI leaders said that the sisters and party workers had gathered peacefully when police “pounced on them” and “brutally assaulted” them for “their crime of seeking a meeting with Imran Khan.”

Letter to police chief

In a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, they alleged the violence was “brutal and orchestrated and carried out by policemen without provocation.”

Noreen accused the police of switching off streetlights to create darkness before attacking. She said, “At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining visible injuries.”

She added that other women were also slapped and dragged, calling the incident “part of a broader and troubling pattern of indiscriminate force used against peacefully protesting citizens.”

They demanded strict action against the personnel involved. PTI said Imran remains in solitary confinement amid ongoing rumours about his health.