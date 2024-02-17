If Navalny’s death news is true, Putin govt will be punished: Critic’s wife

But if the news is indeed true, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates should not go unpunished, she said at the Munich Security Conference, reported news agency Reuters .

Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya has said she does not believe in the news of the Kremlin critic’s death simply because it came from Russian government sources, who “always lie”.

Yulia Navalnaya considered traveling back to her family. Instead, she addressed the global community at #MSC2024 ."I thought about what Alexey would have done. If it is the truth, I'd like Putin to know that he will be brought to justice soon." #Navalny pic.twitter.com/2HOtaPuaB7

The Russian prison service announced Navalny’s death on Friday. “We cannot trust Putin and the Putin government. They always lie,” Navalnaya was quoted as saying through tears.

Call for unity against Putin’s regime

“But if this is true, I want Putin, his entire entourage, Putin’s friends, his government to know that they will bear responsibility for what they did to our country, to my family, to my husband. And this day will come very soon,” Reuters quoted her as saying.

Asking the international community to unite against Putin’s “horrible regime”, she said both the regime and Putin “must bear personal responsibility for all the terrible things they have been doing” to Russia.

(With agency inputs)