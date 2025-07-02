Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 6 months in prison: Report

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) on Wednesday (June 2) convicted and sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to six months in jail in a contempt of court case, according to reports by The Dhaka Tribune.

A three-member ICT-1 bench led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder delivered the verdict. According to the report, the tribunal also sentenced Chhatra League leader Shakil Akand Bulbul to two months' imprisonment.

The sentence marks the first time that the ousted Awami League leader has been sentenced in any case since she left office and fled the country 11 months ago.

Prosecution and defence

The tribunal, in its judgment, stated that the sentences will come into effect from the day of their arrest or surrender.

ICT Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam reportedly said defence counsel Amir Hossain and amicus curiae AY Moshiuzzaman took part in the hearing.

Advocate Aminul Gani Tipu, who had been appointed as the state defence counsel for Hasina and Bulbul, reportedly withdrew his name that day, citing a conflict of interest. Following his withdrawal, the tribunal appointed Amir as the new state defence counsel.

Since both the accused remained absent despite the publication of notices in newspapers asking for their appearance, the court reportedly appointed an amicus curiae for the sake of transparency of the trial.

Criminal charges

The judgement comes after prosecutors at the ICT formally charged former Hasina with crimes against humanity, including mass murder, for their alleged role in a violent crackdown last year that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people.

According to reports by The Dhaka Tribune, charges submitted by Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam and his team accuse Hasina of being the chief instigator behind the violent crackdown that unfolded during the July and August in 2024.

The prosecution filed the complaint against the two over the former prime minister’s telephonic conversation, in which she was allegedly heard saying she had a license to kill 227 people, as 227 cases had been filed against her.

Hasina denies allegations

The protests, which erupted into widespread violence, saw curfews imposed and an intense government response. According to a UN rights office report, approximately 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15, 2024, during retaliatory violence that extended even after the regime’s collapse.

Despite the serious charges, Hasina has denied all accusations. Speaking through her defense lawyer, Amir Hossain, she stated her intention to present arguments aimed at securing her discharge from these allegations.

On August 5, 2024, Sheikh Hasina resigned, vacated her residence in Dhaka and left the country, as protesters came out on the streets of Dhaka defying curfew orders.