Hezbollah says it fired 320 Katyusha rockets at Israel; Tel Aviv claims ‘self-defence’ strikes

In an act that threatens to trigger a full-fledged war in the Middle East, Iran-backed Hezbollah on Sunday (August 25) claimed that said it has fired 320 Katyusha rockets at 11 Israeli military sites.

Israel has also claimed that it had intelligence about a possible attack by Hezbollah and has struck terror targets belonging to the militant outfit in southern Lebanon in an act of “self-defence” and to prevent Hezbollah from attacking civilians in its territory.

According to Hezbollah, the attack targeted “a qualitative Israeli military target that will be announced later” and “several enemy sites and barracks and Iron Dome platforms”. Hezbollah said the attacks were launched in retaliation for the killing of Fouah Shukur, one of the top commanders of the outfit in Beirut.

Israel had info about Hezbollah attack: IDF

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israel had information that Hezbollah was planning to fire missiles and rockets towards Israeli territory. He also warned Israeli residents that Hezbollah may retaliate by firing drones and missiles into Israeli territory.

“The IDF identified the Hezbollah terrorist organisation preparing to fire missiles and rockets towards Israeli territory. In response to these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation that posed an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel,” IDF said.

48-hour emergency declared in Israel

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has declared a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency starting 6 am. The emergency has been declared to enable defence forces to issue directives to citizens on their safety.

“I am convinced that there is a high probability of an attack against the civilian population in areas of the country where the declaration of a special situation did not apply,” Gallant told the media.

Gallant is also reported to have apprised US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin about the situation.

Flights diverted, delayed

Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport has also diverted incoming flights and delayed others.

“Due to the security situation, the morning departures from Ben Gurion International Airport will be postponed and will not take off in the next few hours,” the airport authority said.

According to the authority, flights en route to Ben Gurion will be directed to land at alternative airports in the region.