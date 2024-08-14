Hasina’s son wants India to ensure elections in Bangladesh in 90 days

The son of ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina wants India to ensure that fresh elections are held in the country within 90 days and that her Awami League party is allowed to campaign and contest freely.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy admitted that his mother made a mistake in allowing the judiciary to handle the nationwide student protests against a controversial job quota that catapulted into an anti-government movement.

He also told The Indian Express that a foreign intelligence agency, which he did not name, was to blame for the horrifically violent street violence during the protests which forced Hasina to flee to India.

Appeal to India

"I would hope India would ensure that elections are held within the constitutional timeframe of 90 days, that the mob rule is stopped, and that the Awami League is allowed to campaign and reorganize,” he said.

“If that is ensured, I’m still confident that we will win the election… We still remain the most popular party.”

He acknowledged that the government should have engaged with the student protesters from the very beginning and also spoken out against the controversial quotas earlier.

Hasina’s mistake

"I believe our government should have … met the protesters instead of leaving it to the courts… Our government filed an appeal with the Supreme Court to reduce the quotas.

“I recommended we take a public stance, stating the court made a mistake and we don’t want the quotas. But our government chose not to, expecting the judicial system to handle it,” Joy said.

He alleged foreign interference in the violent turn the protests took, suggesting that a foreign intelligence agency may have been involved.

Intelligence agency blamed for violence

"I firmly believe that a foreign intelligence agency was involved, especially because many of the demonstrators, starting from July 15, were armed with firearms.

“Firearms are very difficult to obtain in Bangladesh due to our successful control of militancy over the last 15 years. The only organization capable of smuggling firearms into the country and supplying them to demonstrators would be a foreign intelligence agency,” he said.

Hasina’s didn’t want to leave

Joy insisted that Hasina had no intention of leaving the country.

He said she was preparing to resign and announce it publicly when her special security force insisted that she leave immediately due to escalating danger.

"In fact, she was about to start recording (her statement) when the special security said, ‘Ma’am, there’s no time. We have to go now’,” Joy recounted.

Joy thanks India

Joy again thanked India for providing refuge to Hasina and said she had not sought asylum in any country.

"She’s waiting to see how the situation unfolds in Bangladesh," he said, adding that Hasina would likely remain in India for the time being.

Asked if he will visit India to meet Hasina, he said he had a desire but was not sure about the timing.