Hamas says it's ready to accept ceasefire, seeks complete end to Gaza war

Following US President Donald Trump's announcement that Israel had agreed on the terms of a 60-day ceasefire, Hamas suggested on Wednesday (July 2) that it was ready to enter into a ceasefire agreement with Israel but demanded that any such negotiation must permanently end the war in Gaza.

The militant group stopped short of accepting Trump’s ceasefire announcement, even as the US President had earlier warned that if it declines the proposal, the situation would only worsen for it.

What Hamas said

According to an AP report, Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said that the group was “ready and serious about an agreement” but insisted that it must entail a complete end to the war in Gaza.

Hamas was “ready to accept any initiative that leads to the complete end to the war, AP quoted the Hamas official as saying.

Quoting an Egyptian official, the report further stated that a Hamas delegation is expected to meet with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the ceasefire proposal.

Also Read: Israel agrees to 60-day Gaza truce, says Trump, warns Hamas to accept deal

Trump’s claim

Trump has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire, and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war.

The US President had said that within the 60-day window world would be done to end the war in Gaza, a proposal not accepted by Israel as it’s determined to completely defeat Hamas. Trump had earlier announced that a deal might come together as soon as next week.

Also Read: Gaza death toll crosses 55,000 as access to aid remains risky

Ceasefire logjam

Ever since the 21-month-long war in Gaza started, Israel and Hamas have failed to reach a consensus on how to end the war, with ceasefire talks repeatedly faltering over whether the war should end as part of any deal.

Hamas has said that it's willing to free the remaining 50 hostages, less than half of whom are said to be alive, in exchange for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an end to the war.

Israel says it will only agree to end the war if Hamas surrenders, disarms and exiles itself, something the group refuses to do.

(With agency inputs)