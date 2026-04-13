Gunfire near OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s home: Two arrested in San Francisco

Two individuals were arrested in the early hours of Sunday (April 12) after a reported shooting near the home of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, in San Francisco, marking the second security incident at the tech executive’s residence in less than a week.

The suspects, identified as Amanda Tom, 25, and Muhamad Tarik Hussein, 23, were booked on charges of negligent discharge, according to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD). The police have not yet revealed much about the two suspects.

Police said officers responded around 2.56 am on April 12 to reports of possible gunfire in the Russian Hill neighbourhood. Initial investigations suggested that a vehicle with two occupants had driven past a residence around the time shots were allegedly fired.

Investigation traces suspects and weapons

The case was handed over to the Special Investigation Division, which identified the vehicle as belonging to Amanda Tom. Officers subsequently tracked the suspects to the 2000 block of Taylor Street, where they were detained without incident.

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A search warrant executed at the residence led to the seizure of three firearms. Investigators said they developed probable cause to arrest both Amanda and Hussein, who were later transported to the San Francisco County Jail.

Second incident in two days

The arrests come just two days after a separate incident in which a 20-year-old man allegedly hurled a Molotov cocktail at the same property, raising concerns about repeated targeting of Altman’s home.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the two incidents are connected.

Police vow strict action

SFPD Chief Derrick Lew said the department takes gun-related crimes “extremely seriously” and assured that those responsible for such crimes would face the full extent of the law. He also commended officers for their quick response in identifying the suspects and removing weapons from the streets.

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The case remains an open and active investigation, with police urging anyone with information to come forward.