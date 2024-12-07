From Capitol Hill to Dhaka: The fragile state of democracy in 2024

Democracy, often perceived as a stable system ensuring personal and political freedoms, is being tested globally. Recent developments in South Korea, the United States, and Bangladesh highlight the fragility of democratic systems, even in countries with established constitutional guarantees.

South Korea: A narrow escape from martial law

South Korea, a beacon of democratic progress since 1987, faced an unexpected challenge when President Yoon Suk Yeol attempted to cling to power. His party, the People’s Power Party, lost its majority in the National Assembly, and his popularity plummeted ahead of upcoming presidential elections. Yoon invoked the familiar trope of an “external threat” from North Korea to justify declaring martial law.



The move was met with swift resistance, as a clause in South Korea’s Constitution mandates National Assembly approval for such actions. A majority of lawmakers rejected Yoon’s attempt, forcing the immediate lifting of martial law just hours after its announcement. While democracy triumphed in this instance, the episode underscored the vulnerability of political systems to authoritarian inclinations.

The United States: Polarisation post-Capitol Hill attack

The United States, a global symbol of democracy, witnessed its own democratic crisis on January 6, 2021, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill. Trump, unwilling to accept his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of electoral results. Pence, however, upheld the democratic process, allowing a peaceful transfer of power.

The Capitol attack shattered the complacency of many Americans regarding the resilience of their democratic institutions. The event left deep scars, resulting in unprecedented polarization within US society. Paradoxically, Trump’s recent political resurgence highlights the complexities of democratic systems, where even divisive figures can stage comebacks through the same processes they once undermined.





Bangladesh: A struggle for democratic restoration

In Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League leader and daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, diluted democratic institutions during her tenure. While her policies brought economic stability and a semblance of secularism, her authoritarian tendencies led to widespread dissatisfaction. The main Opposition boycotted elections, leading to questions about their legitimacy.

In August 2023, Hasina was ousted following a popular uprising, leaving a power vacuum. An interim government led by Mohammad Yunus struggles to consolidate power, as religious fundamentalist groups like the Jamaat have re-emerged. Although elections are anticipated, the path to a truly democratic Bangladesh remains uncertain.



Democracy’s resilience

Despite these setbacks, there are reasons for cautious optimism. South Korea’s constitutional safeguards and legislative resistance thwarted an authoritarian turn. In the US, institutional integrity prevailed over individual ambitions. In Bangladesh, upcoming elections offer hope, as a silent section of the populace appears to desire genuine democratic governance.

The challenges in these countries illustrate that democracy, while fragile, is not irreparably broken. The fight for its preservation continues, fuelled by constitutional provisions, public resistance, and, occasionally, the unexpected integrity of individuals within the system.

