France PM Sebastien Lecornu quits a day after forming government

In a sensational turn of events, Sebastien Lecornu, the new prime minister of France, stepped down on Monday, October 6, just a day after he named his government, after spending less than a month in office.

In a statement, the French presidency said President Emmanuel Macron accepted Lecornu’s resignation. By quitting, Lecornu became the shortest-serving prime minister of France since 1958.

Lecornu's choice of ministers criticised

The former premier’s choice of ministers came under criticism from across the political spectrum. His decision to bring back former finance minister Bruno Le Maire to the defence ministry particularly annoyed the critics.

Other key positions remained largely unchanged from the previous cabinet, with conservative Bruno Retailleau staying on as interior minister, in charge of policing and internal security, Jean-Noel Barrot remaining as foreign minister, and Gerald Darmanin in charge of the justice ministry.

Lecornu sought consensus

The 39-year-old Lacornu said while seeking consensus at a deeply fractured National Assembly that he would desist from employing a special constitutional power his predecessors used to force a budget through parliament without a vote and instead go for a compromise with lawmakers from the Left to the right.

Lecornu, who was Macron’s seventh premier, was appointed on September 9 amid a political crisis when his predecessor, Francois Bayrou, was toppled dramatically over proposed budget cuts.

(With Agency inputs)