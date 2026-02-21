LIVE! 'Fools and lapdogs': Trump blasts SC judges after landmark tariff order
Trump calls justices "unpatriotic and disloyal'' to the Constitution
United States President Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court after it struck down his global tariffs, calling the ruling "deeply disappointing" and accusing the justices who sided with the majority of lacking courage.
Speaking at the White House late Friday (February 20), he said he was "ashamed" of certain members of the court and branded them "fools and lap dogs for the RINOs and the radical left Democrats." He called the justices "unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution".
“The Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing and I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what's right for the country,” Trump said in the White House briefing room several hours after the court issued its decision, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts.
Trump said he expected as much from the three Democratic appointees on the court. “But you can't knock their loyalty,” he said. “It's one thing you can do with some of our people.”
Vance too joins attack
Asked specifically about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, who were part of the majority, Trump said, “I think it's an embarrassment to their families, if you want to know the truth, the two of them.” Vice President JD Vance, whose wife, Usha, spent a year as a law clerk to Roberts, echoed the president's criticism, though he didn't make it personal. “This is lawlessness from the Court, plain and simple,” Vance wrote on X.
Trump has had a checkered history with the court dating back to the start of his first White House term in 2017, though he won his biggest court battle in 2024, a presidential immunity ruling that prevented him from being prosecuted over efforts to undo his 2020 election loss.
In the first year of his second term, he won repeated emergency appeals that allowed him to implement major aspects of his immigration crackdown and other key parts of his agenda.
- 21 Feb 2026 9:25 AM IST
India faces 10 per cent US tariff as White House pushes deal compliance
The US has rolled out a 10 per cent global tariff, a levy that India is expected to absorb under its emerging trade arrangement with Washington. A White House official confirmed the duty would stay in place unless replaced through a different legal channel. Asked whether India would face the 10 per cent rate and whether it would supersede earlier tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the official told ANI, "Yes, 10 per cent until another authority is invoked." The official added that trade partners are expected to honour their agreements with the US.
The announcement followed a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling that found the administration overstepped its authority by using IEEPA to justify sweeping import duties. Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and the court’s three liberal justices, said the 1977 law does not grant the president power to impose broad tariffs, as the authority lies with Congress as per the US Constitution. Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.
Calling the judgment a "terrible decision," Trump said, "Effective immediately, all the national security tariffs under Section 232 and existing Section 301 tariffs remain in place... Today, I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under Section 122 over and above our normal tariffs already being charged."
He insisted "alternatives will be used" and declared, "Other alternatives will now be used to replace the ones that the court incorrectly rejected. We have alternatives. Could be more money, we will take in more money... We have taken in hundreds of billions of dollars. We will continue to do so."
Labelling the ruling "ludicrous," Trump argued, "To show you how ridiculous the opinion is, the court said that I am not allowed to charge even 1 dollar... I cannot charge 1 dollar to any country under IEEPA I assume this must be done to protect other countries, certainly not the United States of America. I am allowed to cut off any or all trade or business with any country. In other words, I can destroy the trade. I can destroy the country. I can do anything I want but I can't charge one dollar. How ridiculous is that? Their decision is incorrect," he said.
He went further: "Foreign countries that have been ripping us off for years are ecstatic. They are dancing in the streets, but they won't be dancing for long... Those justices are a disgrace to our nation... The court has been swayed by foreign interests and a political movement that is far smaller than people would ever think," he said.
The court’s decision wipes out billions in emergency and “reciprocal” tariffs and could force refunds estimated between $130 billion and $175 billion. Markets rose on hopes of easing price pressures, though gains narrowed after Trump signalled fresh trade actions.
- 21 Feb 2026 9:11 AM IST
Trump vows new tariff options after US Supreme Court strikes down global tariffs
President Donald Trump signalled he is prepared to pursue new trade measures after a court ruling blocked a set of tariffs his administration had advanced.
He made clear he does not see the decision as the end of the matter.
"Other alternatives will now be used to replace the ones that the court incorrectly rejected. We have alternatives. Could be more money, we will take in more money... We have taken in hundreds of billions of dollars. We will continue to do so," he said as quoted by the Hindustan Times.
Trump dismissed the ruling as “ludicrous,” arguing it benefits foreign nations at the expense of the United States. He also alleged that the courts are “swayed by foreign interests,” casting the decision as part of a broader pattern he believes disadvantages the country.
The former president did not outline specific replacement measures but indicated additional revenue-raising steps are under consideration.
- 21 Feb 2026 8:38 AM IST
Gorsuch, Barrett's families should be embarrassed: Trump
Donald Trump is clearly fuming at two of the justices he nominated in his first term who sided against his tariff policy.
“I think it's an embarrassment to their families, if you want to know the truth. The two of them,” Trump said of Gorsuch and Barrett.
He said, “Their decision was terrible.” Still, he declined to say whether he regretted nominating them.
Trump says his reading prowess is above reproach. “I read very well. Great comprehension,” Trump said.
The US President said that, when it came to the tariffs case, “I read everything there is to read. And I said, Can't lose this case.'”
- 21 Feb 2026 7:45 AM IST
What is the mood in the US?
About 6 in 10 Americans said Trump had gone too far on imposing new tariffs on other countries, according to an AP-NORC poll from January.
Even more worrisome for a president elected on the promise of fixing Americans' concerns about affordability, 76 per cent said in a poll conducted last April that Trump's tariff policies would increase the cost of consumer goods in the US Trump used tariffs to reshape Republican trade agenda.
Trump's aggressive use of tariffs had left many Republican lawmakers uneasy, publicly and privately, forcing them to defend what were essentially tax increases on the American public and businesses.
At various points during Trump's second term, at least 7 senators from the president's party have expressed concerns. Earlier this month, six House Republicans joined with Democrats to vote for a resolution against Trump's tariffs on Canada.
- 21 Feb 2026 7:25 AM IST
When US presidents toook on the Supreme Court
Trump isn't the first president to blast the court — but he may have gone further than any before him
Thomas Jefferson fumed over Marbury v Madison (1803), which established judicial review — the very power that just sank Trump's tariffs.
Theodore Roosevelt said of Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes after an antitrust ruling: He "could carve out of a banana a judge with more backbone." Said in private, not on live TV.
Dwight Eisenhower after Brown v. Board of Education, told friends that appointing Chief Justice Earl Warren was his biggest mistake.
Barack Obama called out the Citizens United ruling to the justices' faces at his 2010 State of the Union. Justice Samuel Alito mouthed "not true" from his seat.
"It's entirely fine for a president to criticise a Supreme Court ruling. But it's demagogic to contend the justices voted against him because of lack of courage," says Ed Whelan, former Scalia law clerk.
What happens next: Trump and several justices will likely share the same room Tuesday at the State of the Union. It won't be relaxing.