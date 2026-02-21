LIVE! 'Fools and lapdogs': Trump blasts SC judges after landmark tariff order

United States President Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court after it struck down his global tariffs, calling the ruling "deeply disappointing" and accusing the justices who sided with the majority of lacking courage.

Speaking at the White House late Friday (February 20), he said he was "ashamed" of certain members of the court and branded them "fools and lap dogs for the RINOs and the radical left Democrats." He called the justices "unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution".

“The Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing and I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what's right for the country,” Trump said in the White House briefing room several hours after the court issued its decision, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Trump said he expected as much from the three Democratic appointees on the court. “But you can't knock their loyalty,” he said. “It's one thing you can do with some of our people.”

Vance too joins attack

Asked specifically about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, who were part of the majority, Trump said, “I think it's an embarrassment to their families, if you want to know the truth, the two of them.” Vice President JD Vance, whose wife, Usha, spent a year as a law clerk to Roberts, echoed the president's criticism, though he didn't make it personal. “This is lawlessness from the Court, plain and simple,” Vance wrote on X.

Trump has had a checkered history with the court dating back to the start of his first White House term in 2017, though he won his biggest court battle in 2024, a presidential immunity ruling that prevented him from being prosecuted over efforts to undo his 2020 election loss.

In the first year of his second term, he won repeated emergency appeals that allowed him to implement major aspects of his immigration crackdown and other key parts of his agenda.

