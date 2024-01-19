Flames shoot out of US Boeing cargo plane after engine on left wing catches fire

An Atlas Air Boeing cargo plane had to perform an emergency landing at Miami International Airport (MIA) due to an engine malfunction shortly after take-off.

A Reuters report said that Atlas Air confirmed that the crew followed standard procedures and returned to MIA safe and sound.

The incident occurred on Thursday (January 18), and the company will conduct an inspection to determine the cause, said the report.

Unverified and unconfirmed videos on the social media platform X showed flames from the left wing during the flight.

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 747-8 powered by four General Electric GEnx engines, according to FlightAware data.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded in time and no injuries were reported. Boeing, FAA, and General Electric did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

Boeing has faced challenges recently with an incident involving an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 airliner, which led to temporary FAA grounding to perform safety checks on 171 aircraft.

