10 expats including Indians die in Kuwait after consuming illicit liquor

Several expatriates have reportedly died in Kuwait after consuming illegally brewed liquor suspected to be poisonous, according to reports in local Arabic newspapers, quoting Ministry of Interior sources.

Preliminary reports indicate that those affected were construction workers who consumed illicit liquor over the past week.

Illicit liquor deaths

The incident came to light last Sunday (August 10) when many expatriates were rushed to Farwaniya and Adan hospitals in critical condition after drinking the illicit alcohol.

Ten of them reportedly died over the past few days while undergoing treatment, and some victims suffered complete loss of vision. Many others are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

There is no official information yet on the death toll, though unofficial reports suggest that 10 people have died. This figure, however, has not been confirmed.

According to Malayala Manorama, hospital sources say several victims have lost their eyesight, and the condition of some is extremely critical.

Malayalis, Tamilians among deceased

Authorities have not officially disclosed the nationalities of the victims, but there are unconfirmed reports that some of the deceased may be Malayalis and Tamilians, along with some from Nepal.

Preliminary tests confirmed the deaths were caused by poisoning from illicit alcohol. It is reported that the migrants purchased the liquor from Jleeb Block Four in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area.

Following the poisoning, around 15 migrant workers were admitted to Farwaniya and Adan hospitals last Sunday. Reports also suggest that several people in the Ahmadi Governorate are in critical condition.

Kuwait is a country with a complete ban on alcohol. Illegally brewed liquor is brought in by unauthorised distillers.