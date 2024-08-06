Exercise caution while travelling to UK: India issues advisory amid violent riots

Visitors from India are being advised by the High Commission of India in London to stay vigilant and exercise caution while travelling to the United Kingdom.



Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise caution while travelling in the UK, the advisory said. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies. Further, they advised Indians to avoid areas where protests were going on.

Pointing out that ‘Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom’, the High Commission of India in London said that it is closely monitoring the situation.

This travel advisory, which was issued on Tuesday (August 6), comes in the backdrop of a series of violent protests that has broken out in the United Kingdom.

What triggered this unrest?

This recent unrest in the UK is stemming from far-right riots and anti-immigrant protests unfolding across UK after three girls died in a stabbing incident at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport.

These riots are more severe than the ones in 2010, said reports. What has made matters worse is that right-wing activists are spreading false claims on social media that the suspect, Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, who stabbed the girls, is a Muslim immigrant. This misinformation has triggered anti-immigrant riots in over a dozen UK towns and cities, including Manchester and the capital city of London.

Protestors clash with police

The authorities are finding it hard to quell the rioters, who are targeting mosques and hotels housing asylum-seekers, said reports. Hundreds are being arrested and the government has announced plans to bring in a “standing army” of specialist police to tackle the civic unrest.

According to reports, the far-right agitators are exploiting the situation to incite more violence. Besides anger against immigrants, housing for asylum-seekers have further aggravated the violence. Economic issues and failing public services are adding to people's woes and unhappiness.

Protestors are clashing with police, which has led to a deterioration in public safety and security.

Meanwhile, police have verified that the suspect is a British-born person, and his family are Christians.

In case of an emergency, Indian citizens can contact the High Commission of India at India House, Aldwych, London WC2B 4NA, the high commission can be reached by phone at +44 (0) 20 7836 9147 or via email at inf.london@mea.gov.in.

