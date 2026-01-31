An email, an afterparty, and the Epstein files: Mira Nair’s name surfaces

Filmmaker Mira Nair, mother of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, had attended an afterparty at convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's residence for her film ‘Amelia’, released in 2009. The revelation came to light in a new set of recently released Epstein files, part of more than three million pages of documents related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to media reports, an email dated October 21, 2009, sent by publicist Peggy Siegel to Jeffrey Epstein has also been released with the documents, which provide details of the afterparty, which was also attended by former President Bill Clinton and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigoni, director Mira Nair, etc.,” the email read as quoted by NDTV.

‘Tepid reaction to Nair’s film’

The message went on to give an account of how the film was received by those present. “Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more...Hillary Swank and Gen: at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportwear department....very weird. Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month....Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ....more to come. xoxo Peg,” stated the email.

The newly released records also include multiple email exchanges involving Jeffrey Epstein and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In one exchange from November 2012, Epstein asked Musk, “how many people will you be for the heli to island.” Musk replied days later: “Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

What the Justice Department said

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department has now released more than three million pages of records linked to Epstein, along with over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

The material, published on the department’s website, includes documents that were initially withheld while officials reviewed additional records and redacted sensitive information to protect victims.

The backdrop

According to the department, the latest release contains files involving several prominent figures, including Prince Andrew, as well as correspondence between Epstein and a range of contacts from politics, business and cultural circles.

“Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act,” Blanche said.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was later convicted for her role in assisting his abuse of underage girls.