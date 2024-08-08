'Enough', say Europeans as tourists invade their homes and lives

Europe has erupted this summer in protests against ‘over-tourism’, with demonstrations taking place in the Netherlands, Greece, Portugal, Spain and the Canary Islands.

Local residents are finding innovative ways to tell their governments that they have had enough mass tourism and would like them to take action immediately.

The rising number of visitors is putting pressure on health services, waste management, water supplies, and housing at the expense of residents. Increased construction of hotel and housing units is endangering historic sites, biodiversity and natural resources.

Many forms of protest

Locals are pushing back in different ways. From hunger strikes to abusive graffiti to spraying tourists with water, protesters in European towns and cities have made the world take notice of the fact that too much tourism is not necessarily a good thing.

In early July, around 3,000 protesters marched through popular tourist areas in Barcelona, Spain, shocking visitors by spraying them with water pistols as they chanted “Tourists go home”. Hotels and restaurant entrances were symbolically closed off.

Barcelona is Spain’s most visited city. According to Turisme de Barcelona, around 26 million tourists visited the city in 2023, with many arriving via cruise ships.

Protests in Spain

More recently, around 20,000 people took to the streets of the Spanish island of Mallorca carrying makeshift models of planes and cruise ships, and with posters reading “No to mass tourism” and “Stop private jets”. The organisers claimed the island’s tourism model “impoverishes local workers and enriches only a few”.

Locals of the city of Malaga in southern Spain expressed their frustration by plastering stickers on walls and doors, telling visitors what residents think of them. The stickers ranged from the mild “this used to be my home” to the abusive “go f**king home” and “stinking of tourist”.

Malaga, along with other towns on the Costa del Sol, is a popular destination for visitors, particularly Britons, because of its sunny climate and low cost of living.

Residents versus tourists

The sticker initiative was started by a bar owner, Dani Drunko, who told a local newspaper that he began the campaign after he was “kicked out” of the home he had lived in for a decade by the landlord who wanted to turn the property into a short-term rental for tourists.

This is a story that is echoed throughout the country, where landlords have evicted long-term residents in favour of short-term holiday rentals.

It is also mirrored in much of southern Europe, whose cities double up as popular summer tourist destinations.

Soaring rents, housing cost

At the centre of many of the ‘over-tourism’ protests across European cities is the issue of rising rents and house prices, which have made home ownership virtually impossible for some residents.

In Barcelona, rents have increased by over 68 per cent in the past decade and the rise in house prices has made them unaffordable for young people.

In the archipelago of Canary Islands, another tourism hotspot with more than 10 million visitors holidaying in a year, the situation is similarly drastic. Locals are reportedly sleeping in cars and caves due to soaring house prices.