Elon Musk named in Epstein files; billionaire denies claim

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been named in the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files, which he claims is false.

The files also refer to several famous people like Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Trump ally Steve Bannon, among others.

Also Read: Epstein ties report: Trump sues Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch

‘This is false’: Musk

Democratic lawmakers released a new six-page document from the Jeffrey Epstein files that shows an itinerary with an entry about a tentative trip by Elon Musk on December 6, 2014 to Epstein’s island in the US Virgin Islands, where many women have accused Epstein of having abused them.

The note in the itinerary next to Musk’s name says, “Is this still happening?”

It is not clear from the documents whether the Tesla CEO did make the trip.

Elon Musk has denied the claim with a post on X, “This is false.”

Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein 2nd list: More big names tumble out; what we know of the case so far

Democrats ask Justice Dept to release files

Lawmakers in the Democratic Party have urged the US Justice Department to release all the Epstein files from its investigation.

The Trump administration, however, has denied the existence of a “client list”, contradicting conspiracy theories that Epstein was blackmailing high-profile figures, including powerful Democrats.

The copies of Epstein’s calendar released by the Democrats showed a tentative breakfast with Bill Gates on December 5, 2014 and a breakfast planned with Trump ally Steve Bannon on February 16, 2019.

Also Read: How Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and others are linked to Jeffrey Epstein list

Musk had asked for files to be released

After a feud with the US President Trump and stepping down as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk had claimed that Trump’s name was in the Epstein files, and implied that it was the reason why the files were not released.

The Tesla CEO had posted several sarcastic remarks on X against Trump for not making the files public.

He later admitted that his posts “went too far”.