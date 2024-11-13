US President-elect Trump assigns key role to Elon Musk

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has got a key role in Donald Trump’s new US government, it was announced on Tuesday (November 12).

Musk and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ (DOGE), Trump said.

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the 'Save America' Movement,” Trump said in a statement.

“I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the Federal Bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans,” he added.